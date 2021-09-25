 Skip to main content
Runner-up finish for Yutan boys cross country at Pender
Runner-up finish for Yutan boys cross country at Pender

OMAHA – The Yutan cross country team hosted their home invite at Walnut Creek Park in Omaha on Sept. 13. Finishing eighth in a big field on the boys side were the Chieftains with a score of 136.

Leading Yutan was Isaac Kult in 23rd place with a time of 20:04.52. Carter Tichota was also inside the top 30 in 29th place by clocking a 20:36.61.

Coming in 34th place was Seth Janecke in a time of 21:04.46 and 51st was Ethan Eggen by clocking a 22:24.46. Bryce Kolc in 65th and Clark Cogdill in 66th were the final two runners in times of 23:38.69 and 23:43.74.

The Chieftain girls were led by Brooklyn Bussing in 39th place running a 30:08.52 and Janel Bussing clocked a 34:20.74 and was 44th.

On Thursday, Yutan traveled to the Pender Invite. At that meet, the Chieftain boys got runner-up as a team.

Leading Yutan in the boys race was Kult in ninth place running a 19:55. Finishing just inside the top 15 in 14th place was Tichota running a 20:20.

Coming in one right after the other was Janecek in 18th place clocking a 21:18 and Kolc was 19th running a 21:29.

The final two runners for the Chieftains were Eggen in 32nd running a 23:03 and Clark Cogdill ended up getting 41st in a time of 23:57.

Yutan’s only girl competing was Brooklyn Bussing. She earned her first medal of the season with an eighth-place finish in a time of 27:15.

On top of the success the Chieftains had in the varsity races, they had two boys medal in the junior varsity race. Grayson Cogdill won clocking a 24:01 and Josh Fisher got 10th with a time of 29:22.

Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.

