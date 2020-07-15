WAHOO – The Wahoo State Bank Reds finished the week with an even 3-3 mark on the diamond.
The week started with a disappointing 9-7 road setback against Auburn on July 6.
Six errors spelled doom for the Reds.
The Red offense came through with 12 hits and they were paced by Logan Brabec and Brody Specht who combined for five hits and five RBI. Karson Hesser also reached base three times.
Red starter Jarrett Kmiecik was tagged with the loss.
The Reds returned home on July 7 to play host to the Springfield Trojans at Sam Crawford Field.
Wahoo State Bank scored in every inning and rolled to the 10-1 win.
Hesser came through with three hits and drove in two runs. Second baseman Tate Nelson added two hits and drove in two runs. Connor Grandgenett added two hits and Jake Whitney drove in two runs.
Specht earned the win while working five masterful innings. Specht allowed two hits and one run while striking out five and walking none.
The Reds remained at home on July 8 and rolled to a 6-0 victory over the Lincoln Lutheran Warriors.
The Reds finished with 14 hits and put the game out of reach with four runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Hesser finished with a season-high four hits and drove in two runs. Brabec added three hits and Whitney drove in two runs.
Nelson and Cooper Hancock worked to confound the Warriors the entire night, limiting them to just two hits and six base runners while striking out 10.
The Reds returned to the field on Saturday for the first game of the Sam Crawford Invitational against the Ashland Bluejays.
The game went back and forth the entire way until Ashland was able to pull out the 6-5 win with a run in the top of the seventh inning.
Three errors plagued the home team.
Whitney reached base three times and drove in two.
Specht started and earned a no decision. Hancock cam on his the sixth inning and was tagged with the loss.
After a few hours of sleep, the Reds returned to Crawford for a 9 a.m. Sunday contest against Lincoln Lutheran.
The Reds pounded out 13 hits and cruised to the 10-2 victory over the Warriors.
Wahoo also took advantage of six Lutheran errors.
Hesser and Whitney each finished with three base hits. Kmiecik drove in a team-best three runs.
He also earned the win on the mound after scattering five hits and two runs in six innings while recording seven strikeouts.
The final game of the tournament came against the Springfield Trojans on Sunday afternoon.
Springfield starter Caden Johnson pitched a complete game six hit shutout against the Reds while leading the visitors to a 6-0 win.
Johnson struck out 14 Reds hitters’.
Hesser took the loss on the mound for the Reds despite pitching pretty well over 6 and 1/3 innings.
The loss dropped Wahoo State Bank’s record to 4-9-1. on the season.
