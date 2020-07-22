SPRINGFIELD – The Wahoo State Bank Reds finished with a record of 1-3 while competing at a weekend tournament in Springfield.
After four days off, the Reds returned to the diamond on July 17 to open the tournament against the Ashland Bluejays.
The Jays took care of the Reds 8-0 in five innings.
Wahoo was limited to three base hits. Brody Specht and Jake Whitney each came up with one of them.
Karson Hesser struggled on the mound for the Reds and was tagged with the loss.
A few hours later on Friday, a bad sixth inning cost the Reds at a shot of beating Mount Michael.
Wahoo led 3-1 going into the top of the sixth inning before the Knights seized control of the game by scoring seven runs.
The Reds scored six runs and pounded out 13 base hits against the Knights.
Hesser came through with four base hits and second baseman Tate Nelson added three hits and drove in three runs.
Nelson worked five solid innings and left with a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning.
Cooper Hancock suffered the loss in relief for the Reds.
The Reds returned to the diamond on Saturday morning and earned their lone win of the tournament against the Trojans of Springfield.
The Reds scored three runs in the first inning and cruised to the 8-0 victory.
Hesser, Whitney and Logan Brabec each drove in two runs for the Reds. Outfielder Ryan Raabe added two hits and scored two times.
Lefthander Brody Specht earned the win on the mound while working five scoreless innings. Specht scattered seven hits and struck out four.
The final game of the tournament came against Waverly on July 19. The Vikings controlled the game from the opening pitch and notched the 9-0 win.
The Red offense struggled against Waverly starter Ian Lanik. Lanik allowed just three hits and struck out 14 Red hitters.
Red starter Jarrett Kmiecik worked six and 2/3 innings and allowed eight runs and 10 hits while striking out 10 Waverly hitters.
The 1-3 week dropped the Reds record to 5-12-1 on the season.
