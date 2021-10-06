Record setting night for Lemke in win over Yutan

In what turned out to be an instant classic, between two schools who know each other so well, the Class D-1 No. 1 Mead Volleyball Team was able to knock off Class C-2 No. 8 Yutan in five sets 23-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-9, and 15-9.
“I was so pleased with how well the girls handled the mental aspect of the match being down two sets and in a very loud atmosphere,” Mead Coach Keshia Havelka said. “They maintained level heads and trusted their training to get the win.”
In the first set, Emily Oldenberg was able to earn a block at the net for Mead to make it 1-1. Later on, the Chieftains jumped in front 13-10 with an ace by Haley Bedlan.
The Raiders pulled within one, with a kill by Brianna Lemke, but that is as close as they would get. Yutan would win the first on the next point when Mead hit the ball wide and out of play.
The momentum the Chieftains had carried over to the second, where a kill by Maura Tichota in the middle, put Yutan up 17-12. Eventually, the Raiders fought back into the set and tied it at 22-22, only to lose the next three points on a kill by Kaitlyn Bisaillon and two kills by Ellie Lloyd.
Despite winning the set, the Chieftains knew it was going to be an uphill battle to take the third set with senior setter Heidi Krajicek rolling her ankle during the second and not returning.
“Bummer of a night,” Yutan Coach Jodi Bierman said. “Heidi Krajicek, our senior setter, rolled her ankle at the end of the 2nd set. We finished the set and battled through the next set. After that, momentum was on their side, and we couldn't find a groove.”
With the score tied at 14-14 in the third, Lemke went to work with back-to-back kills putting Mead up 16-14. Giving the Raiders a four-point set win was Oldenberg with a kill on an overpass by Yutan.
Set four was all Mead, as they jumped out to a 17-7 lead on a kill by Lemke. A kill by Haylie Muhlbach helped close out a 16-point set win for the Raiders.
In a race to fifteen, Lemke’s kill put Mead ahead 2-0. She came up with another powerhouse kill to close the set out and give the Raiders the 3-2 match victory.
Compiling a new school record of 32 kills in the match for Mead was Lemke. She also recorded her 1,056 kill of her career which is also a new school record.
Only seven kills off Lemke’s record-setting pace was Megan Luetkenhaus with 25 kills, and Oldenburg recorded six kills. Picking up three aces apiece in the match were Lemke and Jamie Munter.
In the assists category, it was all Emily Quinn with 61, while Demmy Patocka had 26 digs, Lemke had 25, and Luetkenhaus had 20.