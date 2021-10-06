Record setting night for Lemke in win over Yutan

In what turned out to be an instant classic, between two schools who know each other so well, the Class D-1 No. 1 Mead Volleyball Team was able to knock off Class C-2 No. 8 Yutan in five sets 23-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-9, and 15-9.

“I was so pleased with how well the girls handled the mental aspect of the match being down two sets and in a very loud atmosphere,” Mead Coach Keshia Havelka said. “They maintained level heads and trusted their training to get the win.”

In the first set, Emily Oldenberg was able to earn a block at the net for Mead to make it 1-1. Later on, the Chieftains jumped in front 13-10 with an ace by Haley Bedlan.

The Raiders pulled within one, with a kill by Brianna Lemke, but that is as close as they would get. Yutan would win the first on the next point when Mead hit the ball wide and out of play.

The momentum the Chieftains had carried over to the second, where a kill by Maura Tichota in the middle, put Yutan up 17-12. Eventually, the Raiders fought back into the set and tied it at 22-22, only to lose the next three points on a kill by Kaitlyn Bisaillon and two kills by Ellie Lloyd.