RC improves record above .500 on year

Thursday’s game at home was a pitcher’s duel with a respectable DC West squad. Winning that dual was McFadden who picked up her 100th strikeout of the season in the game, had nine strikeouts, and gave up one run.

Two of the runs came in the first after the Falcons gave Raymond Central two baserunners on a fielder’s choice and an error. The first run was driven in on a single to center by McFadden and the other was walked in with the bases loaded.

Similar to the first inning, DC West put two baserunners on in the fourth when they hit Rachel Potter with a pitch. Sierra Springer took advantage of this singling to right and scoring Cali Springer.

Driving in the three runs in the game for the Mustangs was Sierra Springer, McFadden and Lizzie Potter.

In Raymond Central’s first win of the Filmore Central Tourney, it was close at 4-2 heading to the bottom of the fourth inning. During that at bat, the Mustangs produced five runs to break the game open on a walk that scored one run, and then Sierra Springer hit Raymond Central’s second grand slam of the week to center.

McFadden pitched five innings in the win and had four strikeouts. Leading the team with four RBIs in the win was Sierra Springer, while McFadden had three and Cali Springer had one.