RC improves record above .500 on year

VALPARAISO – The Raymond Central softball team is catching fire at the right time, going 4-1 over the last week. They earned an 11-0 win over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Sept. 14, a 3-1 win over DC West/Concordia on Sept. 16, and defeated Cass 10-2 and North Bend 12-9 during the Filmore Central Invite on Sept. 18.
Against Logan View on the road in their first game of the week, the Mustang’s bats were on full display, and they got a dominant performance from Kynzee McFadden on the mound. She ended up throwing a no hitter with five strikeouts and only one walk.
In the first inning, Raymond Central scored both of their runs with two outs. They come off a double by Kynzee McFadden scoring Cali Springer who singled earlier and then Lizzie Potter singled to center.
The lead was increased to eight in the second when Kamarin Simmons scored on a passed ball, a walk with the bases loaded, and then a grand slam to center by McFadden. Two more runs were tacked on in the third on a wild pitch that brought home Cali Springer and a single by Rachel Potter.
McFadden followed up her grand slam from earlier in the game with another home run in the fourth. This one also was to centerfield by was a solo shot.
Leading the team with six runs driven in was McFadden. Rachel Potter, Abbie Hudson, and Lizzie Potter all drove in one run.
Thursday’s game at home was a pitcher’s duel with a respectable DC West squad. Winning that dual was McFadden who picked up her 100th strikeout of the season in the game, had nine strikeouts, and gave up one run.
Two of the runs came in the first after the Falcons gave Raymond Central two baserunners on a fielder’s choice and an error. The first run was driven in on a single to center by McFadden and the other was walked in with the bases loaded.
Similar to the first inning, DC West put two baserunners on in the fourth when they hit Rachel Potter with a pitch. Sierra Springer took advantage of this singling to right and scoring Cali Springer.
Driving in the three runs in the game for the Mustangs was Sierra Springer, McFadden and Lizzie Potter.
In Raymond Central’s first win of the Filmore Central Tourney, it was close at 4-2 heading to the bottom of the fourth inning. During that at bat, the Mustangs produced five runs to break the game open on a walk that scored one run, and then Sierra Springer hit Raymond Central’s second grand slam of the week to center.
McFadden pitched five innings in the win and had four strikeouts. Leading the team with four RBIs in the win was Sierra Springer, while McFadden had three and Cali Springer had one.
Following that win, Raymond Central knocked off North Bend in a tight game throughout.
It was 8-7 heading to the top of the fourth when the Mustangs were able to give themselves a cushion with four runs. They came on a passed ball that scored Abbie Hudson, an error scoring McFadden and a single to center by Erika Donahue scoring two.
Simmons and McFadden both pitched two innings during the game. Finishing with five strikeouts and four runs given up was McFadden and Simmons had two strikeouts and gave up two runs.
Four different players finished with two RBIs in the victory. They were Rachel Potter, Sierra Springer, McFadden and Donahue.
Madelynn Peterson had one run driven in.
The only loss for Raymond Central on the week came against Columbus Lakeview to start the Filmore Central Tournament. It was a 10-7 defeat, where the Mustangs found themselves down 10-1 before making it interesting late in the game.
Lizzie Potter had a good game with four RBI and Rachel Potter, Sierra Springer, and Cali Springer all drove in one run.
Raymond Central was 11-10 heading into their road game at Ashland-Greenwood on Sept. 21. They also have a game at home vs Milford on Sept. 23 and will be competing in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament on Sept. 25.
