RC caps successful week at Saturday tourney

MILFORD – The Raymond Central Mustang volleyball team started a busy week with two straight set wins in Brainard at the East Butler Triangular on Sept. 15.
The Mustangs defeated the host Tigers by scores of 25-10 and 25-16.
The Mustangs controlled the match from behind the service line and finished with 17 aces. Senior Kelsey Hudson and junior Hannah Kile each finished with four aces to lead the team from behind the service line.
6-foot-2 junior Emaree Harris had a monster game at the net while leading the team with six kills and three solo blocks.
Junior libero Autumn Haislet led the Mustangs along the back row with eight digs.
Senior setter Halle Heiss handed out 21 set assists against the Tigers.
The Mustangs cooled off a hot Yutan squad in the second match winning by scores of 25-22 and 25-17.
Senior Grace Mueller and Kile combined to come up with 14 of the team’s 20 kills.
Haislet also played well, leading the team in ace serves with three and in digs with 16.
Harris was strong defensively at the net with four ace blocks.
Mueller was effective along the back row, finishing with 15 digs and leading the team in the serve receive category.
Heiss handed out 18 set assists.
The Mustangs returned to action on Thursday when they traveled to take on conference foe Fort Calhoun.
The Mustangs won in straight sets 25-12, 25-17 and 25-22.
RC piled up 31 kills and was led by Kile who finished with a season-high 11. Mueller chimed in with nine more.
Hudson had a big game from behind the service line and finished with six aces and scored 11 points.
Haislet and Mueller combined for 19 digs defensively.
Heiss handed out 27 set assists.
Raymond Central capped the week with a tournament in Milford on Saturday afternoon.
The Mustangs cruised to a 25-10 25-10 victory over Wilber-Clatonia in their opening match of the tournament.
The second match was a tough one as the Mustangs were dealt a straight set 23-25, 19-25 setback at the hands of a ranked Hastings St. Cecilia squad.
The Mustangs battled back for a three set win over Milford, leaving the tournament with a 19-25, 25-18 and 25-21 victory.
The 2-1 finish at the tourney improved RC’s record to 10-4 on the year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!