RC caps successful week at Saturday tourney

MILFORD – The Raymond Central Mustang volleyball team started a busy week with two straight set wins in Brainard at the East Butler Triangular on Sept. 15.

The Mustangs defeated the host Tigers by scores of 25-10 and 25-16.

The Mustangs controlled the match from behind the service line and finished with 17 aces. Senior Kelsey Hudson and junior Hannah Kile each finished with four aces to lead the team from behind the service line.

6-foot-2 junior Emaree Harris had a monster game at the net while leading the team with six kills and three solo blocks.

Junior libero Autumn Haislet led the Mustangs along the back row with eight digs.

Senior setter Halle Heiss handed out 21 set assists against the Tigers.

The Mustangs cooled off a hot Yutan squad in the second match winning by scores of 25-22 and 25-17.

Senior Grace Mueller and Kile combined to come up with 14 of the team’s 20 kills.

Haislet also played well, leading the team in ace serves with three and in digs with 16.

Harris was strong defensively at the net with four ace blocks.