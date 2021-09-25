Raymond Central loses first game

RAYMOND – In a game where there were 62 points scored before halftime, the Raymond Central football team found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard at home. For the first time this season, the Mustangs lost, falling 45-35 to Fort Calhoun.
After the Pioneers scored to start the game on a 41-yard run, Raymond Central put together two scoring drives. The first one was capped off on a 58-yard pass and catch from Rylan Stover to Isaak Fredrickson and then Kyle Peterson scored on a 19-yard run to give the Mustangs a 13-7 lead.
Later in the quarter Raymond Central got more points on a turnover. McKay Bryce intercepted the football and ran it back for a score to give the Mustangs a 21-13 advantage after the first quarter of action.
Up 21-14 in the second, Stover threw his second touchdown pass of the game to Fredrickson. This time it was a 58-yard bomb that gave Raymond Central a two-possession lead.
The Mustangs defense wasn’t able to hold up in the contest, as they gave up three straight touchdowns before halftime. They were on a 2-yard run, a 5-yard pass, and 53-yard run that all of a sudden gave Fort Calhoun a 35-28 halftime lead.
After a very high scoring second quarter both defenses stepped up in the third, giving up no points.
To begin the fourth quarter, Raymond Central was backed up near their own end zone as they tried to tie the game up. That would not happen, with the Pioneers coming through with a safety to make it 37-28.
Trailing 45-28, the Mustangs were able to cut Fort Calhoun’s lead back down to ten points. The touchdown came on a 15-yard pass from Stover to Conner Kreikemeier.
In the loss, Stover completed 17 of 27 passes for 258-yards and three touchdowns.
Fredrickson was the leading receiver in the contest with 140 receiving yards and two touchdowns and Conner Kreikemeier had five catches for 35 yards and a score. Second on the team in terms of receiving yards was Travis Brown who had two catches for 52 yards.
The leading rusher for Raymond Central was Kyle Peterson who ran the ball two times for 21-yards and a score.
Defensively, Logan Bryce picked up the most tackles with eight and Colby DenHartog had seven.
