Raymond Central loses first game

RAYMOND – In a game where there were 62 points scored before halftime, the Raymond Central football team found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard at home. For the first time this season, the Mustangs lost, falling 45-35 to Fort Calhoun.

After the Pioneers scored to start the game on a 41-yard run, Raymond Central put together two scoring drives. The first one was capped off on a 58-yard pass and catch from Rylan Stover to Isaak Fredrickson and then Kyle Peterson scored on a 19-yard run to give the Mustangs a 13-7 lead.

Later in the quarter Raymond Central got more points on a turnover. McKay Bryce intercepted the football and ran it back for a score to give the Mustangs a 21-13 advantage after the first quarter of action.

Up 21-14 in the second, Stover threw his second touchdown pass of the game to Fredrickson. This time it was a 58-yard bomb that gave Raymond Central a two-possession lead.

The Mustangs defense wasn’t able to hold up in the contest, as they gave up three straight touchdowns before halftime. They were on a 2-yard run, a 5-yard pass, and 53-yard run that all of a sudden gave Fort Calhoun a 35-28 halftime lead.

After a very high scoring second quarter both defenses stepped up in the third, giving up no points.