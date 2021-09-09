Raiders win five matches over three-day span

In set one, the Raiders did not play good vs the Griffons. Despite losing the set 25-18, Mead had a four-point run at the end to give themselves a boost.

Set two was even between the two squads, but then the Raiders earned three kills in a row to go up 10-8. The Griffons never were able to rebound from that and lost by a final of 25-16.

In the decisive third set, Mead dominated from start to finish. A Luetkenhaus kill gave the Raiders the side and then she ripped off five service aces to help Mead win 25-11.

Earning 12 kills in the match and hitting a spectacular .400 was Lemke. Oldenburg had 11 kills and had a hitting percentage of .611.

In the Championship, the Raiders drew a rematch with Johnson-Brock. After seeing the play of their Libero in their first matchup, they knew they were going to have to play good offensively.

The opening set Mead jumped out to a 10-3 lead on JB. Later in the set, the Eagles came back and made it interesting at 20-18. Despite that, the Raiders were able to prevail 25-21.

After losing a close second set 25-23, Mead won convincingly in the final set 25-16. A major reason for that was Lewandowski with 20 digs.