Raiders stay undefeated with 44-34 win
MEAD – The tenth-ranked Mead Raider girls basketball team improved to 6-0 on the season with a 44-34 home win over the Aquinas Monarchs on Dec. 22.

The Raiders limited the Monarchs to 19 points over the final three quarters while earning the victory.

Mead trailed 15-10 after one quarter.

“Aquinas did a good job of coming out quick and scoring right away. We did a good job of weathering the storm and keeping the score close,” said Mead Coach Lyle Havelka.

Although they struggled shooting the basketball from the field, the Raiders were able to make their free throws (15-19) and play solid defense, both keys to victory.

“In a tight game like this, it is great to see our girls step up to the free throw line and knock them down. Our defense throughout the entire game did a good job of bending but not breaking,” said Havelka.

The Raiders got a fantastic game out of junior Bailey Langemeier, both on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor.

Langemeier scored a career-high 12 points and pulled down eight rebounds against the Monarchs. Havelka noted her strong play on the defensive end of the floor while matching up against a taller post player.

Junior Emily Hebenstreit converted on all eight of her free throws and added 12 points, four rebounds and four assists against the Monarchs.

Junior Emily Quinn scored eight points and came away with a pair of steals.

Senior Becca Halbmaier and junior Bri Lemke combined for 12 points against Aquinas and teamed up to grab 13 boards.

Mead returned to action on Monday night against Osceola in the opening round of the Mead Holiday Tournament.

Results and photos will appear in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.

