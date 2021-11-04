Raiders settle for second in Subdistrict Tournament

MEAD- In what was arguably the toughest Subdistrict for Class D-1 in the state, the Class D-1 No. 2 Mead Volleyball team went 1-1 on Oct. 25 and 26. In the first round, they defeated Cedar Bluffs 25-9, 25-15, and 25-14 and then lost to Class D-1 No. 1 Archbishop Bergan 23-25, 25-22, 21-25, and 18-25.
Against the Wildcats on Oct. 25, the Raiders came out ready to play. Bri Lemke had a 12-point service run in the set, which included three aces to give Mead a 13-2 edge, which eventually led to a 16-point victory.
Similar to the first set, the Raiders built a 13-5 advantage on an eight-point service run in the second. The set was closed out by Mead on a kill by Emily Oldenburg and an error by the Wildcats.
In the set, the Raiders had an eight-point service run and generated 12 kills on offense.
Mead trailed 9-5 in the third set, due to many errors on themselves in the beginning. Emily Quinn turned the set around for the Raiders with six straight points at the service line to give Mead an 11-9 advantage.
From there on out, the Raiders didn’t mess around as they cruised to an 11-point set win. To end the set, Mead picked up eight straight kills.
Lemke paced the Raiders with 15 kills, a .467 hitting percentage, seven aces, and nine digs. Finishing with 31 assists, six digs, and three aces was Quinn, while Oldenburg had ten kills, a .471 hitting percentage, and two blocks.
With the win, it was a rematch from the Bergan invite, between the Knights and the Raiders in the Subdistrict Final. Bergan was able to exact some revenge on Mead after losing to them the first time, defeating the Raiders in four sets.
The match started with both teams going back and forth. Mead was extremely successful in the beginning of the match, with Lemke getting perfect sets for two straight kills to give the Raiders an 11-10 advantage.
Later in the first, Mead led 19-17 when the Knights rallied off seven straight points to get to set point. The Raiders held off four set points but couldn’t climb all the way back to win.
After dropping the opening set, the Raiders ace game was on point earning eight of the teams ten in the match during the set. A kill by Megan Luetkenhaus closed out a three-point set victory for Mead.
During the third set, the Knights were able to figure out a recipe to win, by using a tenacious block to get the Raiders big hitters out of system. It worked to perfection, as Mead had several hitting errors at the net and couldn’t get enough transition swings, as they lost by four.
Bergan expanded upon their solid third set, by going up 21-13 in the fourth. The Raiders would score five more points to get the set closer, but in the end, it was too big of a hole to crawl out of.
Finishing with a match-high 26 kills for Mead was Lemke, with 18 digs, and one ace. Luetkenhaus had 13 kills, 12 digs, and one ace, while Emily Quinn had 41 assists, 21 digs, and three aces.
A big positive of the match was the play of Lilly Watson. In a serve special position, she finished the night with three aces and had seventeen serves that she didn’t make an error on.