Raiders settle for second in Subdistrict Tournament

With the win, it was a rematch from the Bergan invite, between the Knights and the Raiders in the Subdistrict Final. Bergan was able to exact some revenge on Mead after losing to them the first time, defeating the Raiders in four sets.

The match started with both teams going back and forth. Mead was extremely successful in the beginning of the match, with Lemke getting perfect sets for two straight kills to give the Raiders an 11-10 advantage.

Later in the first, Mead led 19-17 when the Knights rallied off seven straight points to get to set point. The Raiders held off four set points but couldn’t climb all the way back to win.

After dropping the opening set, the Raiders ace game was on point earning eight of the teams ten in the match during the set. A kill by Megan Luetkenhaus closed out a three-point set victory for Mead.

During the third set, the Knights were able to figure out a recipe to win, by using a tenacious block to get the Raiders big hitters out of system. It worked to perfection, as Mead had several hitting errors at the net and couldn’t get enough transition swings, as they lost by four.