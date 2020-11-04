Raiders record 4-set win, advance to state

Halbmaier hammered 13 kills while hitting .435. She also finished with five digs and two blocks.

Senior Riley Langemeier led the Raiders defensively with 19 digs along the back row.

The win advanced the Raiders into Tuesday’s sub-district final against Archbishop Bergan.

The Raiders lost for just the sixth time this season in four sets 21-25, 25-21, 21-25 and 15-25.

Service errors hurt the Raiders in set one. Mead had seven errors in the first set, but was still around in the end.

“Set one was probably the one that I would have like to have back as we committed seven service errors in the set but still had a shot at the end,” said Havelka.

Sets two and three went back-and-forth with each team winning one.

The fourth set was tied at ten, but the Knights ran off eight straight points and the Raiders could not recover.

Lemke and Halbmaier combined for 27 kills against the Knights and Quinn handed out 39 set assists and added 20 digs defensively.

Halbmaier added five aces from behind the service line.

Lauren Holloway added ten digs for the Raiders.