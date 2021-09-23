Raiders overpowered by FC Sacred Heart

FALLS CITY – The Mead football team had a tough task ahead of them in a road game against Class D-2 No. 4 Falls City Sacred Heart on Sept. 17. In a game that was never really close, the Raiders struggled matching up with a bigger Irish squad in a 66-12 loss.

Sacred Heart held the Raiders scoreless in the first quarter and was able to supply themselves with plenty of offense. They had three passing touchdowns and a rushing score that gave them a 30-0 advantage over Mead.

With the score 36-0, the Raiders were able to get on the scoreboard thanks to a big pass in the second. It was a 47-yard completion from Luke Carritt to AJ Carritt, making it 36-6.

Mead wouldn’t score again until the very end of the game when they were trailing 66-6. Hayden Watson was able to scamper into the endzone to get the Raiders to double figures in the contest.

Luke Carritt completed 10 of 17 passes in the game against the Irish for 138 yards and one touchdown. Leading the team with 74 receiving yards was Tyler Pickworth and AJ Carritt had 50 yards and one touchdown.

The freshman Watson had a breakthrough game on the ground with seven carries for 52 yards and one score. Behind him was Caleb Lihs who ran the ball four times for 16 yards.