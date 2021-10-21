Raiders outmatched in home finale against Eagles

In a battle for playoff position in Class D-2 and second place in the D2-1 District, Mead was upended by Johnson-Brock in their regular season home finale 52-20 on Oct. 15.

The Eagles got off to a fast start with two touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead at the end of one. Scoring the touchdowns were Caleb Fossenbarger on a 24-yard pass to Hunter Gravatt and Fossenbarger on a ten-yard run.

Trailing 22-0 in the second quarter, the Raiders finally got on the board. It came off a 64-yard pass from Luke to AJ Carritt for a touchdown. The two-point conversion pass from Luke Carritt to Tyler Pickworth cut Mead’s deficit down to 22-8.

The Raiders scored one more touchdown before halftime on a 32-yard pass from Luke Carritt to Pickworth on a 32-yard pass. One more touchdown was scored before the half by J-B on a five-yard run making it 38-14 in favor of the Eagles at the break.

There was only one touchdown scored by Mead in the second. It came in the third quarter on a pass from Luke to AJ Carritt for 14 yards that gave the Raiders 20 points.

Leading Mead with 234 passing yards and three touchdowns was Luke Carritt. Earning nine receptions for 112 yards and a score was Pickworth and AJ Carritt had 78 receiving yards and two scores.