Raiders make big comeback in victory over Mustangs

Mead- Overcoming adversity was the major theme for the Class D-1 No. 1 Mead volleyball team in their home match against Raymond Central on Oct. 19. After dropping the first two sets, the Raiders stormed back to win in five. The scores of the sets were 24-26, 21-25, 25-17, 25-17, and 15-6.
“We just focused on forcing the next set,” Mead Head Coach Keshia Havelka said. “We weren’t thinking of the big outcome. I think once we settled in and got some confidence on offense and played our level of volleyball, we know we can play, we were much better.”
In the first set, the Mustangs jumped out to a 3-1 lead thanks to two kills by Emaree Harris. Raymond Central extended that lead out to 7-2 with a block by Harris and Quincy Cotter.
The Raiders went on a five-point run that cut their deficit down to three points. A kill by Megan Luetkenhaus and an ace by Demmy Patocka made it 18-17 in favor of the Mustangs.
It stayed close for the rest of the set, but it was Raymond Central who won on a hit that was wide by Mead.
With the Raiders up 16-15 in the second, the Mustangs were able to go on a 10-4 run to win. A major contributor was Harris who had a block and two kills.
Trailing 2-0, Mead knew they were going to have to get more productions from their outsides in order to win. The Raiders were able to answer the call, especially Luetkenhaus who was the team leader in kills.
“On the bench between the two sets, I said to them, that our outsides are either going to win us this game or they are going to lose it for us. It’s a lot of pressure on them, but that’s our team. I told them someone is going to have to step up for us, and Megan took that to heart. She was very effective for us in those final three sets.”
Mead jumped out to an 8-6 lead in the third on a kill by Emily Oldenburg and an ace by Patocka. From there the Raiders never trailed again in the set, and Brianna Lemke closed the set out with back-to-back kills.
The momentum continued to work in Mead’s favor in the fourth when Haylie Muhlbach earned a kill making it 9-2 Raiders. Cotter tried to get Raymond Central back in the set with two straight kills that trimmed Mead’s advantage down to five. In the end, it was too little too late, and an ace by Patocka gave the Raiders an eight-point set win.
Mead made sure the fifth wasn’t close, racing out to an 8-1 advantage on kills by Lemke and Muhlbach and aces by Patocka and Lemke. The set and match were closed out with a kill by Emily Quinn.
“Anytime a match goes five sets it’s nice because they get to learn how to play with pressure,” Havelka said. Being able to win in five sets is a huge confidence booster. Coming off that loss to Malcolm the other night, it was important we rebounded quickly, and I think this win will prove to be the catapult heading into subdistricts next week.”
Finishing with a match-high 19 kills was Luetkenhaus for Mead. Lemke had 14 kills, Oldenburg hade nine, and Muhlbach earned seven.
Coming up with 20 digs and three aces was Patocka, and Quinn had three aces and 42 assists.
Harris paced the Mustangs with 12 kills, while Zoie Stachura and Cotter had nine, Lubischer earned eight, and Kenna Gehle had six. Recording three blocks was Harris, Lubischer had two, and Stachura and Hannah Kile had one.
Kile led the defense with 37 assists and Autumn Haislet had 21 digs in the match.