Raiders make big comeback in victory over Mustangs

“On the bench between the two sets, I said to them, that our outsides are either going to win us this game or they are going to lose it for us. It’s a lot of pressure on them, but that’s our team. I told them someone is going to have to step up for us, and Megan took that to heart. She was very effective for us in those final three sets.”

Mead jumped out to an 8-6 lead in the third on a kill by Emily Oldenburg and an ace by Patocka. From there the Raiders never trailed again in the set, and Brianna Lemke closed the set out with back-to-back kills.

The momentum continued to work in Mead’s favor in the fourth when Haylie Muhlbach earned a kill making it 9-2 Raiders. Cotter tried to get Raymond Central back in the set with two straight kills that trimmed Mead’s advantage down to five. In the end, it was too little too late, and an ace by Patocka gave the Raiders an eight-point set win.

Mead made sure the fifth wasn’t close, racing out to an 8-1 advantage on kills by Lemke and Muhlbach and aces by Patocka and Lemke. The set and match were closed out with a kill by Emily Quinn.