Raiders knock Griffons in impressive fashion

Odell- With each passing week, the Mead Football Team continues to look stronger and stronger as they continue to build to their ultimate goal of making the playoffs. This week, they took another step in the right direction defeating district opponent Diller-Odell on the road 56-22.

Out of the gate, it wasn’t the Raiders who scored first, but it was the Griffins on a run. After the two-point conversion, Diller-Odell was up 8-0.

Mead went to work tying the game up with a sustained drive on their next possession. It was capped off with a one-yard touchdown run by Luke Carritt, and then he completed a pass to Tyler Pickworth to tie the game up.

Before the end of the quarter, the Raiders would strike for one more score. This time it was through the air, as Luke Carritt completed a 19-yard pass to Pickworth for a touchdown.

After the missed two-point conversion, Mead clung to a 14-8 lead after the end of one quarter of action.

The Raiders offense came alive in the second and it started with Luke Carritt completing a 61-yard pass to Pickworth for the duo’s second touchdown of the game. Later on, Caleb Lihs had a two-yard touchdown run putting Mead in front 30-8 at halftime.