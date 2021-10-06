Raiders knock Griffons in impressive fashion

Odell- With each passing week, the Mead Football Team continues to look stronger and stronger as they continue to build to their ultimate goal of making the playoffs. This week, they took another step in the right direction defeating district opponent Diller-Odell on the road 56-22.
Out of the gate, it wasn’t the Raiders who scored first, but it was the Griffins on a run. After the two-point conversion, Diller-Odell was up 8-0.
Mead went to work tying the game up with a sustained drive on their next possession. It was capped off with a one-yard touchdown run by Luke Carritt, and then he completed a pass to Tyler Pickworth to tie the game up.
Before the end of the quarter, the Raiders would strike for one more score. This time it was through the air, as Luke Carritt completed a 19-yard pass to Pickworth for a touchdown.
After the missed two-point conversion, Mead clung to a 14-8 lead after the end of one quarter of action.
The Raiders offense came alive in the second and it started with Luke Carritt completing a 61-yard pass to Pickworth for the duo’s second touchdown of the game. Later on, Caleb Lihs had a two-yard touchdown run putting Mead in front 30-8 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Luke Carritt and Pickworth continued to wreak havoc for the Griffins through the air. The pair had a 5-yard and 7-yard pitch and catch for scores, helping extend the Raiders lead to 42-8 after three.
Diller-Odell had the first touchdown of the fourth, but then Mead answered back with a one-yard touchdown run by Beau LaCroix. Luke Carritt found Pickworth on the two-point attempt, making it a 34-point game again.
The final touchdown of the game for the Raiders came on a big run from sophomore Tanner Price. Good blocking up front, allowed him to score on a 30-yard touchdown run.
Completing 10 of 14 passes for 176 yards and four touchdowns against the Griffins was Luke Carritt. The main receiver in the game was Pickworth who had seven catches for 164 yards and four scores.
On the ground, Mead had one of their better rushing performances of the season with 193 yards.
Leading the backs with 62 rushing yards and a touchdown was Luke Carritt. Price had 46 yards of rushing, Lihs had 45, and LaCroix rushed for 40 yards. Each of the backs also had one rushing touchdown as well.
The Raiders were paced in tackles by LaCroix who registered 14 and had one sack. There was one turnover created by Mead’s defense and it was an interception by Lihs.
On Oct. 8 the Raiders travel down the road to take on Cedar Bluffs at 7 p.m. The 0-6 Wildcats are coming off a 76-15 loss to Conestoga.