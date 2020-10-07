Raiders improve to 16-4 after pair of W's

MURDOCK – The sixth-ranked Mead Raiders swept to a pair of wins on the hardwood last week.

The Raiders started with a big three set victory over the Yutan Chieftains on Sept. 29.

Mead won by scores of 25-16, 25-18 and 25-20.

“This by far was the best match we have played yet this season. Our serve was the difference maker as we were able to keep Yutan out of system most of the match,” said Mead Coach Keshia Havelka.

The serving of junior Emily Quinn was the difference in the opening set. She scored 14 points from behind the service line and ran off four straight in the first set and eight more in the second set to set the tone for the Raiders against their rival.

Quinn also handed out 33 set assists and added three kills.

Junior Bri Lemke and senior Becca Halbmaier were efficient and prolific offensively while combining for 22 kills.

Senior Riley Langemeier was a difference-maker along the back row while digging up 14 balls and leading the team in serve receive.