Raiders improve to 16-4 after pair of W's

MURDOCK – The sixth-ranked Mead Raiders swept to a pair of wins on the hardwood last week.
The Raiders started with a big three set victory over the Yutan Chieftains on Sept. 29.
Mead won by scores of 25-16, 25-18 and 25-20.
“This by far was the best match we have played yet this season. Our serve was the difference maker as we were able to keep Yutan out of system most of the match,” said Mead Coach Keshia Havelka.
The serving of junior Emily Quinn was the difference in the opening set. She scored 14 points from behind the service line and ran off four straight in the first set and eight more in the second set to set the tone for the Raiders against their rival.
Quinn also handed out 33 set assists and added three kills.
Junior Bri Lemke and senior Becca Halbmaier were efficient and prolific offensively while combining for 22 kills.
Senior Riley Langemeier was a difference-maker along the back row while digging up 14 balls and leading the team in serve receive.
“This game is always a battle every year and it’s always our goal to come out on top. I was extremely impressed with how aggressive we were in all our aspects of the game,” said Havelka.
The Raiders notched another road win on Oct. 1 when they were able to get past the Knights of Elmwood-Murdock by scores of 30-28, 23-25, 25-17 and 25-10.
Quinn had another monster game for the Raiders finishing with a season-high 42 set assists while adding 12 digs defensively.
Lemke was a spark from behind the service line, scoring 21 points and finishing with a team-high six ace serves.
Halbmaier was a force at the net offensively while piling up a career-high 18 kills while hitting .400.
Langemeier led the Raiders with 11 digs and also paced the team in serve receive.
The two wins improved the Raider record to 16-4.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!