Raiders headed to state after hard fought win over Trojans

WISNER- For the second time in as many years, the Class D-1 No. 2 Mead Volleyball Team will be making an appearance at the state tournament, after defeating Hartington Cedar Catholic in the D1-2 District Final on Oct. 30. It was a straight-set victory for the Raiders, as they defeated the Trojans 25-21, 25-20, and 25-17.

In the first set, Mead trailed 18-17 when Lilly Watson picked up an ace. The Raiders would win seven of the next ten points of the set, to win by four. Brianna Lemke was the player for Mead who closed out the first with a big kill.

Mead built a 19-10 early lead in the second, on a kill by Lemke and an ace by Emily Quinn. The Trojans would fight back with six straight points, but it wasn’t enough, as Quinn earned another ace to give the Raiders a five-point win.

Just like the second set, Mead was able to get out to a 16-9 commanding lead. The Raiders gave some free points to HCC to make the set closer but were able to close it out with a kill by Oldenburg.

Like most matches for the Raiders, Lemke was the team leader with 19 digs, a .457 hitting percentage, and eight digs. Earning 19 digs was Demmy Patocka while also producing 18 good service returners and Quinn had 27 assists, 10 digs, and three aces.