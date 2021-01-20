Raiders fall to Indians, Jaguars

HOWELLS – The Mead Raider girls basketball team finished with a 1-2 record on the court last week after playing three games in five days, starting with a game at home against Weeping Water on Jan. 12.
The Raiders fell behind 23-9 after one quarter and were defeated by the fourth-ranked Indians by a score of 61-39.
“Not sure how many games it has been now, but a slow start has been our downfall. We knew coming into the game that Grace Cave was a great player and we weren’t wrong, but that is not an excuse to give up easy baskets,” said Mead Coach Lyle Havelka.
Junior guard Emily Hebenstreit led the Raiders in scoring with 22 points, added five rebounds and dished out three assists.
Senior Rebecca Halbmaier scored six points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked three shots.
“Those two played really well, hopefully their energy will jumpstart everyone else,” said Havelka.
Junior Bri Lemke came off the bench to add four points, seven rebounds and a blocked shot.
The Raiders got back into the win column with a home win over the Boys Town Cowboys on Thursday night.
Mead scored a season-high 29 points in the second quarter when they outscored the Cowboys 29-6, all leading to a 57-20 home win.
“We came into this game trying to build our confidence shooting the ball by allowing the offense to work for us getting us more open shot. We did a good job of taking the open shots and not forcing anything throughout the game,” Havelka added.
Hebenstreit led all scorers with 27 points while adding a career-high eight rebounds and four assists.
Junior Emily Quinn filled up the stat sheet against the Cowboys while finishing with four points, six assists, four steals and three rebounds.
Junior Riley Langemeier scored eight points and pulled down three rebounds.
Junior Emily Oldenburg came off the bench and scored a career-high 10 points.
The Raiders returned to action on Saturday against the Howells-Dodge Jaguars, looking to atone for a 60-15 loss to H-D on Dec. 30 in the championship game of the Mead Holiday Tournament.
The Raiders got off to a great start and led 19-13 at the half, unfortunately for the road team though, they were outscored by the Jaguars 28-16 in the second half and H-D was able to score the 41-35 win.
“We started the game with a lot of focus and energy on the defensive side of the court. We continued to play very well in the third quarter and getting open looks, but our shots stop falling. Howells-Dodge took advantage of our missed shots and was able to climb back into the game,” said Havelka.
The Raiders trailed just 28-25 going into the fourth quarter, but offensive struggles over the final eight minutes allowed the home team to sneak away with the win.
Hebenstreit scored a team-high 19 points and added six rebounds.
Junior Bailey Langemeier scored six points and 10 rebounds and Quinn added five points, seven rebounds and three assists.
“The girls showed a lot of mental toughness and came into this game ready for the challenge. They did a great job of executing our game plan. Even though we lost I was extremely proud of our effort,” added Havelka.