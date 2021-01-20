Raiders fall to Indians, Jaguars

“We came into this game trying to build our confidence shooting the ball by allowing the offense to work for us getting us more open shot. We did a good job of taking the open shots and not forcing anything throughout the game,” Havelka added.

Hebenstreit led all scorers with 27 points while adding a career-high eight rebounds and four assists.

Junior Emily Quinn filled up the stat sheet against the Cowboys while finishing with four points, six assists, four steals and three rebounds.

Junior Riley Langemeier scored eight points and pulled down three rebounds.

Junior Emily Oldenburg came off the bench and scored a career-high 10 points.

The Raiders returned to action on Saturday against the Howells-Dodge Jaguars, looking to atone for a 60-15 loss to H-D on Dec. 30 in the championship game of the Mead Holiday Tournament.

The Raiders got off to a great start and led 19-13 at the half, unfortunately for the road team though, they were outscored by the Jaguars 28-16 in the second half and H-D was able to score the 41-35 win.