Raiders come up with D2-1 District Honors

Mead- Recently the All-District Team for the D2-1 Football District was released. After a successful season for the Mead Football Team, which included winning a playoff game for the first time in over a decade, they had seven different players earn awards.

Picking up first-team selections were Luke Carritt and Tyler Pickworth for the offense. On the defensive side of the ball, Beau LaCroix and AJ Carritt were first-team.

Luke Carritt was the star of the Raiders offense this season, throwing for nearly 2,000 yards. He also had an amazing touchdown to interception ratio with 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The quarterback’s favorite receiver this season was Pickworth. The senior hauled in 894 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

LaCroix was the definition of a menace on defense for Mead with 128 tackles. He also got in the backfield twice for two sacks.

Behind LaCroix with 73 tackles as a team was the senior AJ Carritt. He had 26 solo tackles, 47 assisted tackles, and 2.5 sacks.

On top of earning first-team defense, AJ Carritt was second-team offense. He caught 33 passes for 569 yards and 13 touchdowns.