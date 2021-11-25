Raiders come up with D2-1 District Honors

Mead- Recently the All-District Team for the D2-1 Football District was released. After a successful season for the Mead Football Team, which included winning a playoff game for the first time in over a decade, they had seven different players earn awards.
Picking up first-team selections were Luke Carritt and Tyler Pickworth for the offense. On the defensive side of the ball, Beau LaCroix and AJ Carritt were first-team.
Luke Carritt was the star of the Raiders offense this season, throwing for nearly 2,000 yards. He also had an amazing touchdown to interception ratio with 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
The quarterback’s favorite receiver this season was Pickworth. The senior hauled in 894 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.
LaCroix was the definition of a menace on defense for Mead with 128 tackles. He also got in the backfield twice for two sacks.
Behind LaCroix with 73 tackles as a team was the senior AJ Carritt. He had 26 solo tackles, 47 assisted tackles, and 2.5 sacks.
On top of earning first-team defense, AJ Carritt was second-team offense. He caught 33 passes for 569 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Concluding his senior year with a solid season was Caleb Lihs. He had 35 tackles and tied for the lead on the team with five interceptions.
The other two selections for Mead on defense were Pickworth and Luke Carritt. They both came at the defensive back/linebacker position.
Honorable mention selections for the Raiders included Tanner Price and Tye Dickes as a lineman.
Price who is a sophomore picked his selection up at punter. He punted the ball 26 times and averaged 32.6 yards per punt.
Dickes had 46 tackles for the Mead defense. Eight of them were solo tackles and he assisted on 38 tackles.
Congrats on your selections Mead Football! The rest of the D2-1 District Team can be found below.
First Team Offense: Jakob Jordan Falls City Sacred Heart; Jake Froeschl Falls City Sacred Heart; Evan Keithley Falls City Sacred Heart; Caleb Fossenbarger Johnson-Brock; Luke Carritt Mead; Tyler Pickworth Mead; Cooper Ebeling Diller-Odell; Nate Lyons Diller-Odell; Derek Schawang Falls City Sacred Heart; Zac Hawley Johnson-Brock; Elijah Reid Omaha Christian Academy. First Team Defense: Tyler Catlin Falls City Sacred Heart; Beau LaCroix Mead; Caleb Fossenbarger Johnson-Brock; Hunter Gravatt Johnson-Brock; Cooper Ebeling Diller-Odell; Nate Lyons Diller-Odell; Derek Schawang Falls City Sacred Heart; Zac Hawley Johnson-Brock; Zeb Kavan, Omaha Christian Academy. Second Team Offense: Sam Dunn Falls City Sacred Heart; AJ Carritt Mead; Hunter Gravatt Johnson-Brock; Nic Parriott Johnson-Brock; Isaac Olson Omaha Christian Academy; Joe Simon Falls City Sacred Heart; Brogan Nachtigal Falls City Sacred Heart; Zachary Keithley Falls City Sacred Heart; Mason Benham Johnson-Brock. Second Team Defense: Ryan Bohling Johnson-Brock; Sloan Pelican Johnson-Brock; Caleb Lihs Mead; Tyler Pickworth Mead; Luke Carritt Mead; Preston Engelman Diller-Odell; Alex Mendez Omaha Christian Academy; Derek Schawang Falls City Sacred Heart; Nicholas Keithley Falls City Sacred Heart; Kaden Sutton Diller-Odell; Nate Lyons Diller-Odell. Honorable Mention: Riley Nelson Falls City Sacred Heart; Peyton Doerr Falls City Sacred Heart; Lleyton Behrends Johnson-Brock; Jalen Behrends Johnson-Brock; Tanner Price Mead; Tye Dickes Mead; Mykah Folkers Diller-Odell.