Raider’s comeback falls short in five set loss in first round

Lincoln- In what turned out to be the shocker of the first round of the Class D-1 State Volleyball Tournament, the second-seeded Mead volleyball team was stunned by the seventh-seed Elmwood-Murdock on Nov. 4 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Raiders made a valiant comeback from a 2-0 deficit but lost, 21-25, 22-25, 25-20, 27-25, and 12-15.
“We weren’t in system on the serve receive and we hit too many balls past the ten-foot line,” Mead Head Coach Keshia Havelka said. “We’re a pretty predictable team when we are not in system. I think we also just had some untimely hitting errors and the match might have been different if we didn’t do that to ourselves. They did a heck of a job passing and our serves didn’t generate aces like it normally does and that’s the difference when they have a 6’4” middle like they do.”
In the first set, the Knights were able to race out to a 2-0 lead on Mead on two kills by their tall middle Brenna Schmidt. The Raiders were able to cut the lead to 2-1 on a kill in the middle by Lemke.
Later on, Mead trailed 22-13 when Megan Luetkenhaus got two kills. A kill by Emily Oldenburg and three more points by Mead trimmed the deficit to 24-21.
Despite a valiant comeback by the Raiders, they would end up losing on the next point when E-M produced a kill to win the set.
Mead was able to get off to a much better start in the second set, going up 14-9 on three kills in five points by Brianna Lemke. At this point, the Knight went on a seven-point run to take the lead at 16-14.
The Raiders would get kills from Lemke and Luetkenhaus to cut the lead to 22-20 but ended up losing by three.
After two set losses, Mead was able to get the momentum back on their side in the next two sets. A major reason for that was the team was able to get Lemke and Luetkenhaus more involved in the match.
“Our outsides are phenomenal athletes,” Havelka said. “They do such a good job working the ball and putting up tough shots. Brianna Lemke was going to give us everything she had and Megan Luetkenhaus too. That’s all you can ask of them.”
It was a reversal of the second set in the third, as E-M jumped out to a 9-6 lead. Kills by Lemke helped bring the deficit down to two points at 11-9.
Lemke continued to be a powerhouse at the net as she helped the Raiders grab a three-point lead at 15-12.
Just when Mead thought they were out of the woods, the Knights made a four-point run to take a 16-15 lead. It was capped off with an ace.
A block by Janie Munter helped tie the set back up at 17 apiece. Several points later, kills by Lemke and Luetkenhaus helped the Raiders win by five.
Mead took control of the fourth set in the beginning as they led nearly from start to finish. Three straight kills by Luetkenhaus gave the Raiders a 17-12 lead.
Leading 23-21, Mead couldn’t put E-M away and let the Knights tie it up 25-25. After almost losing the set, the Raiders were able to turn things around and got the set win on a kill by Lemke and an error.
“They could have rolled over trailing like they did, but they didn’t,” Havelka said. “They just fought each and every set for the next set. It’s obviously heartbreaking right now with the result, but they should be proud of how they fought back.”
In the deciding fifth set, it was back and forth in the beginning. After a block by Oldenburg and a kill by Luetkenhaus, it was 6-6.
After that point, E-M would get on a 4-0 run thanks to several tip kills at the net an ace. Lemke tried to will her team back in the set with some big kills that made the Raiders defect two at 14-12, but in the end, it wasn’t enough as the Knights ended up winning on the next point.
In the match Luetkenhaus and Lemke had 58 of the team’s 66 kills in the match. Finishing with a match high 37 kills, 24 digs, a .268 hitting percentage, and 26 good serve receives was Lemke. Emily Quinn had 50 assists and 12 digs, and Luetkenhaus had 21 kills, 23 digs, a .246 hitting percentage, and 23 good serve receives.
The loss to E-M spelled the end for seven seniors on the Mead roster. They include Lemke, Luetkenhaus, Oldenburg, Jacky Cruz, Lilly Watson, Quinn, and Demmy Patocka.
“This class has got a special spot in my heart,” Havelka said “It’s pretty rough right now, but they played in four district finals in four years and made it to state the last two years and were third in the state last season. This is, by all means, a letdown this year, but they have to be proud because Mead volleyball is Mead volleyball today, because of what this class has done.”