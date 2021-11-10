Raider’s comeback falls short in five set loss in first round

Lincoln- In what turned out to be the shocker of the first round of the Class D-1 State Volleyball Tournament, the second-seeded Mead volleyball team was stunned by the seventh-seed Elmwood-Murdock on Nov. 4 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Raiders made a valiant comeback from a 2-0 deficit but lost, 21-25, 22-25, 25-20, 27-25, and 12-15.

“We weren’t in system on the serve receive and we hit too many balls past the ten-foot line,” Mead Head Coach Keshia Havelka said. “We’re a pretty predictable team when we are not in system. I think we also just had some untimely hitting errors and the match might have been different if we didn’t do that to ourselves. They did a heck of a job passing and our serves didn’t generate aces like it normally does and that’s the difference when they have a 6’4” middle like they do.”

In the first set, the Knights were able to race out to a 2-0 lead on Mead on two kills by their tall middle Brenna Schmidt. The Raiders were able to cut the lead to 2-1 on a kill in the middle by Lemke.

Later on, Mead trailed 22-13 when Megan Luetkenhaus got two kills. A kill by Emily Oldenburg and three more points by Mead trimmed the deficit to 24-21.

Despite a valiant comeback by the Raiders, they would end up losing on the next point when E-M produced a kill to win the set.