Patriots take first at DC Invite

RAYMOND – The Class C No.1 Yutan-Mead softball team not only took home first place at the David City Invite on Sept. 18, but they also did it in impressive fashion by not giving up a run during the tournament.
The Patriots first round matchup was against Schuyler. Yutan-Mead made quick work of the Warriors and defeated them in three innings 13-0.
Pitching three innings and recording two strikeouts in the win was Katie Hansen. She also led her team with four runs driven in, while Emily Hebenstreit, Laycee Josoff and Rylee Kirchmann had two RBI.
Yutan’s toughest matchup of the tournament came against David City Aquinas. The Monarchs limited the Patriots to four runs but weren’t able to score in a 4-0 defeat.
The first run of the game came in the top of the third on a soler homer by Taylor Novak to center. In the fourth Yutan-Mead scored one on a double hit by Katie Hansen and two more were plated in the fifth on singles by Shaylynn Campbell and Hebenstreit.
Ella Watts pitched four innings and had six strikeouts and then in relief, Campbell pitched three innings and had four strikeouts. Driving in one run apiece were Campbell, Hebenstreit, Hansen and Novak.
The championship game of the David City Invite wasn’t much of a contest between Yutan-Mead and Omaha Mercy. They run-ruled the Monarchs in four innings 10-0.
Similar to the prior game, Watts started and pitched 1.2 innings and Campbell pitched in relief for 2.1 innings and had four strikeouts. The duo also recorded a no hitter against Mercy.
Watts and Hansen both had three RBIs in the victory. Maycee Hays drove in two runs and Hebenstreit and Sophia Brennan both had one RBI.
Earlier in the week, the Patriots moved up a class to take on Class B Elkhorn North. In a tight contest, Yutan-Mead was able to come out victorious by a final of 9-7.
Trailing 2-0 in the top of the fourth, the Patriots were able to erase their deficit with one swing of the bat. After Novak and Hansen led off the first inning with singles, Watts got into a pitch and drove it over the wall in centerfield, making it 3-2 in favor of Yutan-Mead.
Novak’s second single in the fifth and then two walks and a hit by pitch given up by the Wolves, increased the Patriots’ advantage out to 7-3.
Elkhorn North would trim the lead down to two runs in the bottom of the sixth, and then right after that Yutan-Mead went to work getting those runs back in the seventh. This was accomplished thanks to two singles by Emma Abraham and Campbell to start the inning and then were driven in on a pop-out by Hebenstreit and a single hit by Brennan.
On the mound, Campbell pitched seven innings and gave up three hits. She also amassed an amazing 12 strikeouts.
Watts led the Patriots offensively with three RB and Hebenstreit, Brennan and Novak all drove in one run.
