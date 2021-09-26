Patriots take first at DC Invite

Similar to the prior game, Watts started and pitched 1.2 innings and Campbell pitched in relief for 2.1 innings and had four strikeouts. The duo also recorded a no hitter against Mercy.

Watts and Hansen both had three RBIs in the victory. Maycee Hays drove in two runs and Hebenstreit and Sophia Brennan both had one RBI.

Earlier in the week, the Patriots moved up a class to take on Class B Elkhorn North. In a tight contest, Yutan-Mead was able to come out victorious by a final of 9-7.

Trailing 2-0 in the top of the fourth, the Patriots were able to erase their deficit with one swing of the bat. After Novak and Hansen led off the first inning with singles, Watts got into a pitch and drove it over the wall in centerfield, making it 3-2 in favor of Yutan-Mead.

Novak’s second single in the fifth and then two walks and a hit by pitch given up by the Wolves, increased the Patriots’ advantage out to 7-3.

Elkhorn North would trim the lead down to two runs in the bottom of the sixth, and then right after that Yutan-Mead went to work getting those runs back in the seventh. This was accomplished thanks to two singles by Emma Abraham and Campbell to start the inning and then were driven in on a pop-out by Hebenstreit and a single hit by Brennan.