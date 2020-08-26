NORTH BEND – The Yutan-Mead Patriot softball team finished 2-1 while competing in North Bend on Saturday, just two days after opening the season at home against Elkhorn North.
The Patriots struggled against North and were defeated by a score of 12-0 in three innings.
The Patriots returned to the diamond on Saturday for three games starting with a match up against Malcolm in North Bend.
Malcolm scored 10 runs in the first inning and rolled to the 14-3 win over the Patriots.
Kendyl Egr finished with two of the six Patriot hits. Maycee Hays and Laycee Josoff also reached base twice.
Six errors hurt the Patriot chances and led to seven unearned runs for Patriot starter Kelly Richards, who took the loss for Yutan-Mead.
The Patriots were able to notch their first win of the season when they dispatched Schuyler 17-1 in four innings.
Emily Hebenstreit had a monster game at the plate for the Patriots, leading the way with three hits and five RBI.
Hays added four RBI and Savannah Hassler drove in three more.
Yutan finished with 11 hits.
Hassler earned the win on the mound after allowing just one hit and one run in three innings of work.
The Patriots made it two wins in a row after a thrilling 9-8 comeback win in five
innings over North Bend
Central.
The Patriots came through with nine hits against NBC and was led the plate by Meghan Richards. Richards finished with three hits and led the team with three RBI.
Hassler earned her second consecutive win after working five innings. She scattered six hits while allowing eight runs. She struck out two and walked four.
