Patriots get hot on run to Class State Runner-Up

The Yutan-Mead Softball team took the long way on their run to finishing Runner-Up in Class C at the 2021 NSAA State Softball Championships at the Smith Softball Complex in Hastings. They lost their opening round game to Malcolm 13-1 on Oct. 13, and then defeated Cozad 5-1, Kearney Catholic 15-4, and Malcolm 14-4, Oct. 14. On Oct. 15 they opened the day with a 4-0 win over Guardian Angels Central Catholic and then lost to Bishop Neumann 6-0 in the State Championship.
When asked what changed after the opening round loss, Yutan-Mead Coach Ryan Glatter said it was the rediscovering the softball that had gotten them to this point.
“We hadn’t been here in 12 years,” Glatter said. “The lights were bright, they were nervous, and it showed. We had beat most the teams in the tournament already, so it wasn’t a matter of can we beat them, it was more of having the mentality of were showing up at the park and we’re playing our softball.”
The Patriot’s first game Thursday was against the eighth seed Cozad. The Haymakers were defeated the previous day by Neumann.
Early in the game, the Haymakers led briefly, when they scored one run in the first on a fielder’s choice on a squeeze bunt.
Yutan-Mead responded in the second with a run of their own to tie the game. The inning started with Sophia Brennan singling to center, and then she was driven in later on by a single by Kaitlin Hansen to left.
After scoring a run in the second, Brennan drove in a run with an infield single to third, to give the Patriots a 2-1 edge.
The score remained the same till the sixth, despite Cozad having numerous runners in scoring position, but failing to produce a run. Shaylynn Campbell gave herself a little bit of run support on the mound, with a single to center that scored Alexis Polak.
In the top of the seventh, the lead was increased to four runs with a two-run homer by Hansen to center field.
Pitching seven innings, giving up three hits, and striking out 12 batters was Campbell. Hansen drove in three runs, while Brennan and Campbell had one RBI.
“It was definitely exciting,” Campbell said. “I love pitching in those types of games because I like to be able to keep the energy up and keep the game going as fast as possible to keep the other team off balance.”
What had been a pretty dormant offense for the Patriots up to this point, exploded in their game against Kearney Catholic. They were able to put up four runs in the first inning to put the pressure on the Stars from the start.
They were driven in by a double by Emily Hebenstreit, a bunt by Hansen, and then a groundout by Novak.
In the second, one run scored on a double hit by Ella Watts to center. Another run was driven in later on, with a single by Hebenstreit to left making it 6-0 in favor of Yutan-Mead.
The Patriots would double their lead to 12-0 in the third, thanks to some great situational hitting. One of them was a squeeze bunt by Laycee Josoff scoring Polak and then Campbell hit a two-run shot to center.
Kearney Catholic eventually scored four runs in the third, but it was too late with the damage already done by the Patriots.
Pitching 2.2 innings, with one earned run, and one strikeout was Watts. Campbell pitched 1.1 innings, giving up no hits, and recording three strikeouts.
Leading the team with four hits and four RBIs was Campbell, while Hebenstreit and Hansen both had three runs batted in. Finishing with one RBI was Watts, Brennan, Taylor Novak, and Josoff.
To make it to Friday, the Patriots were going to have to avenge a loss from earlier in the tourney to Malcolm.
Yutan-Mead started off slow, trailing 4-1 after the top of the third to the Clippers. Something switched after that, with the Patriots bats coming alive for six runs in the bottom half of the inning.
It started with Brennan singling to center and then two straight walks by Malcolm loaded the bases. After one run was walked in making it 4-2, Josoff singled to left field and Campbell singled to center scoring three runs and putting Yutan-Mead ahead 5-4.
Two more runs were scored in the inning thanks to a double by Watts to center.
The hot bats continued in the fourth when the Patriots hit three home runs. They were a two-run shot by Hansen to left, a solo home run to left by Hays, and a three-run home run by Campbell to left that brought in the ten-run rule.
When asked what changed the most from the first time, they played Malcolm in the tournament to the second, Campbell stated it was the energy level. Winning the games prior in the day gave them the confidence they could do it.
“I think the biggest thing was our energy,” Campbell said. “We had a two hour bus ride hear and we just came up flat. After winning those first two games today, we had a lot more energy, and our student section was awesome.”
That energy level carried over into a game with Guardian Angles Central Catholic on Oct. 15. With a win, Yutan-Mead was guaranteed to bring hardware home from their state experience, with a loss they would go home empty handed.
Campbell on the mound and her defense behind her was going to make sure that didn’t happen. Despite out hitting the Patriots eight to six, the Bluejays were held off the scoreboard thanks to seven strikeouts to only one walk by Campbell in seven innings of work.
Yutan-Mead grabbed an early lead in the first with a solo home run by Watts to left. Polak padded that advantage in second with a two-run homer to center making it 3-0 Patriots.
Driving in the final run of the game was Brennan in the fifth. She came up with a single to left field that scored Riley Hannan.
Leading the team with two RBIs in the game was Polak. Both Brennan and Watts finished with one run batted in.
That win set up a Championship matchup with Saunders County Rival Neumann for the crown. It was also a rematch from a game earlier in the year the two played in Yutan that Yutan-Mead won.
In the end, it was the Cavaliers who grabbed an early lead with two runs in the first and never looked back. The Patriots were able to produce four hits but was not able to make anything out of them, with Macy Sabatka keeping them off balanced on the mound.
Campbell started the game and pitched 3.1 innings, giving up four earned runs, and recording four strikeouts. In relief, Watts pitched 2.2 innings, gave up two earned runs, and had one strikeout.
From where the tournament started, to where it ended for Yutan-Mead, there is no doubt these girls can be proud of what they accomplished. What is more exciting is the Patriots return all but one starter, their third basemen Hebenstreit. This should hopefully put them in a good position to build off this year’s experience next season.
“We want to change the color hanging around their neck,” Glatter said. “They will go home and reflect on it and as a group will figure out how we build off this experience for next year.”