Patriots get hot on run to Class State Runner-Up

Driving in the final run of the game was Brennan in the fifth. She came up with a single to left field that scored Riley Hannan.

Leading the team with two RBIs in the game was Polak. Both Brennan and Watts finished with one run batted in.

That win set up a Championship matchup with Saunders County Rival Neumann for the crown. It was also a rematch from a game earlier in the year the two played in Yutan that Yutan-Mead won.

In the end, it was the Cavaliers who grabbed an early lead with two runs in the first and never looked back. The Patriots were able to produce four hits but was not able to make anything out of them, with Macy Sabatka keeping them off balanced on the mound.

Campbell started the game and pitched 3.1 innings, giving up four earned runs, and recording four strikeouts. In relief, Watts pitched 2.2 innings, gave up two earned runs, and had one strikeout.

From where the tournament started, to where it ended for Yutan-Mead, there is no doubt these girls can be proud of what they accomplished. What is more exciting is the Patriots return all but one starter, their third basemen Hebenstreit. This should hopefully put them in a good position to build off this year’s experience next season.

“We want to change the color hanging around their neck,” Glatter said. “They will go home and reflect on it and as a group will figure out how we build off this experience for next year.”