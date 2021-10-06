Patriots finish regular season with split in last week

Yutan- The Class C No. 1 Yutan-Mead Softball Team finished what’s been a spectacular regular season by going 2-2. They defeated Fort Calhoun 8-0 on Sept. 28, lost to Arlington 4-0 on Sept. 30, beat Ashland-Greenwood 9-2 on Oct. 2, and then lost to Class C No. 9 Auburn 4-2 on the same day.

Against the Pioneers, the Patriots were able to score in every inning except the third.

The first two runs came in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice fly hit by Emily Hebenstreit that scored Shaylynn Campbell. A Maycee Hays groundout drove in Watts to put Yutan-Mead up 2-0.

Three runs were scored in the second on a single to center by Kendyl Egr and a three-run home run hit by Campbell. Driving in two runs with a single in the fifth was Ella Watts with a hit to left field.

Watts pitched five innings of shutout ball with four strikeouts in the win. Leading the Patriots with three RBIs was Campbell, while Watts had two, and Hebenstreit, Hays, and Egr all had one run driven in.

After earning a shutout on Tuesday, Yutan-Mead was shutout against a Subdistrict foe in Arlington on Thursday. In the game, the Patriots were only able to record three hits.

Campbell pitched all five innings in the loss and had four earned runs and seven strikeouts.