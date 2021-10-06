Patriots finish regular season with split in last week

Yutan- The Class C No. 1 Yutan-Mead Softball Team finished what’s been a spectacular regular season by going 2-2. They defeated Fort Calhoun 8-0 on Sept. 28, lost to Arlington 4-0 on Sept. 30, beat Ashland-Greenwood 9-2 on Oct. 2, and then lost to Class C No. 9 Auburn 4-2 on the same day.
Against the Pioneers, the Patriots were able to score in every inning except the third.
The first two runs came in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice fly hit by Emily Hebenstreit that scored Shaylynn Campbell. A Maycee Hays groundout drove in Watts to put Yutan-Mead up 2-0.
Three runs were scored in the second on a single to center by Kendyl Egr and a three-run home run hit by Campbell. Driving in two runs with a single in the fifth was Ella Watts with a hit to left field.
Watts pitched five innings of shutout ball with four strikeouts in the win. Leading the Patriots with three RBIs was Campbell, while Watts had two, and Hebenstreit, Hays, and Egr all had one run driven in.
After earning a shutout on Tuesday, Yutan-Mead was shutout against a Subdistrict foe in Arlington on Thursday. In the game, the Patriots were only able to record three hits.
Campbell pitched all five innings in the loss and had four earned runs and seven strikeouts.
In the first game of their home tournament Saturday, Yutan-Mead was able to exact a little bit of revenge on A-G, after losing to them twice earlier in the year.
With the score tied at 1-1, the Patriots scored four runs in the third on a single by Hebenstreit and doubles by Hays and Taylor Novak. Four more runs were tacked on in the fourth on singles by Hebenstreit and Hays, a fielder’s choice by Campbell, and a groundout to the shortstop by Novak.
Watts gave up one earned run in six innings of work and had seven strikeouts. Driving in four runs was Novak, while Hays and Hebenstreit had two RBIs, and Sophia Brennan drove in one run.
In their final game Saturday, Yutan-Mead got themselves in a 4-0 hole against Auburn to start the game. They were able to rally and score two runs in the fifth, but time eventually ran out on them against the Bulldogs.
Driving in those two runs for the Patriots were Brennan and Hansen.
Pitching 2.2 innings and giving up four earned runs, with one strikeout against the Bulldogs was Watts. Campbell pitched 2.1 innings and had three strikeouts.
Yutan-Mead hosted the C-2 Subdistrict Softball Tournament on Oct. 4. With two victories, the Patriots would move on to the District Final later this week.