Panthers get back in win column

Against the Clippers the Panthers trailed 6-3, heading to fifth where they exploded for five runs. They came off a double by Wieser that score two, a single to left by Jahde that scored one, two runs came home on an error, and Martensen singled to left scoring Rynalds and making it 8-6.

After giving up three in the bottom half of the fifth, the Panthers were held in check in the top of the sixth.

Aubree Siffring pitched 4.2 innings in the game and had three strikeouts. Finishing with two runs driven in were Martensen and Ziemba, while Jahde, Carter, and Carissa Schoenrock drove in one.

In Blue River’s first game of the triangular, the defense gave up a three spot in the third and a two spot in the fourth that decided the outcome.

Lindsley pitched six innings and had five strikeouts. Finishing with two runs driven in was Jahde and Lindsley had one RBI.

The Panthers started the week off at the Filmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Triangular. They lost two games against St. Paul 14-3 and FCEMF 8-0.

Against the Wildcats, they fell behind 3-0 after three innings. All three runs for Blue River came in the fourth.