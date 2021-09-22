Panthers get back in win column

DAVID CITY – A young group found their way back into the win column, as Blue River held on to defeat Milford 10-8 during the David City Softball Invite on Sept. 18.
Like in previous games throughout this season it was close late with the game tied at 7-7 heading to extras. Rylie Carter was hit by a pitch to start the top of the fifth and then a groundout by Cassidy Wieser drove her in.
Up by one, they padded their lead with two more runs in the inning on a hit by Meaghan Jahde. On the mound, Autumn Lindsley got the job done in the bottom half of the inning.
Jahde started the game pitching and went 3.1 innings and had four strikeouts. Leading the Panthers with four runs driven in was Sierra Rhynalds on a grand slam, while Jahde and Lindsley both drove in two.
During Blue River’s other games in the tournament, they lost to Logan View/Scribner Snyder 8-7 on a walk off and Polk County 15-7.
Against the Patriots, Aubree Siffring pitched the entire game and had seven strikeouts. Lindsley was the starter against the Slammers and pitched four innings with four strikeouts.
The offense against LV/SS was paced by Nicole Martensen and Cassandra Ziemba who had two RBI. Rynalds came through with three runs driven in against Polk County.
On Thursday, Blue River traveled to Centennial to participate in a triangular with the Broncos. They lost 7-3 to Centennial and 9-8 to Class C No. 6 Malcolm.
Against the Clippers the Panthers trailed 6-3, heading to fifth where they exploded for five runs. They came off a double by Wieser that score two, a single to left by Jahde that scored one, two runs came home on an error, and Martensen singled to left scoring Rynalds and making it 8-6.
After giving up three in the bottom half of the fifth, the Panthers were held in check in the top of the sixth.
Aubree Siffring pitched 4.2 innings in the game and had three strikeouts. Finishing with two runs driven in were Martensen and Ziemba, while Jahde, Carter, and Carissa Schoenrock drove in one.
In Blue River’s first game of the triangular, the defense gave up a three spot in the third and a two spot in the fourth that decided the outcome.
Lindsley pitched six innings and had five strikeouts. Finishing with two runs driven in was Jahde and Lindsley had one RBI.
The Panthers started the week off at the Filmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Triangular. They lost two games against St. Paul 14-3 and FCEMF 8-0.
Against the Wildcats, they fell behind 3-0 after three innings. All three runs for Blue River came in the fourth.
The inning started off bad for St. Paul on the mound giving up two walks and hitting a batter to load the bases. Autumn Lindsley would single to left field and two more walks and an error by the Wildcats plated the other two runs.
On the mound, Lindsley went four innings and gave up six earned runs. Siffring pitched one inning and had one strikeout.
The bats struggled again for Blue River in their second game against FCEMF. The Panthers were only able to pick up two hits and as a result, lost 8-0.
Lindsley pitched four innings in the loss and had four strikeouts.
The offense picked up for Blue River in a triangular at Wisner-Pilger on Sept. 14. Despite the newfound offensive firepower, the Panthers still couldn’t find a way to win, losing to Wilber-Clatonia 15-10 and Columbus Lakeview 9-8.
In the second inning, Nicole Martensen and Wieser scored on a drop fly ball hit by Meagan Jahde. She would come around and score on another error by W-P putting the Panthers ahead 5-1.
The Gators bats eventually picked up, but Blue River still only trailed 11-10 heading to the final frame.
Four runs by W-P in the top of the seventh inning made it much harder for the Panthers to accomplish that.
Lindsley and Rhynalds finished with two RBI in the loss and Rylie Carter and Cassandra Ziemba both drove in one run.
In game two of the doubleheader, Aubree Siffring made her first career start for Blue River. She pitched six innings and only walked one batter.
Heading to the sixth inning the Panthers trailed 6-5 when Jahde came up with a triple on a hit to center field tying the game up. Ziemba drove in another run on a single and came around to score on a passed ball to put Blue River ahead 8-6.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, that two run lead wouldn’t stick, as they gave up three runs in the bottom of the seventh. It is the fourth game this season the team has blown a lead in the final inning.
Leading with three RBI was Carissa Schoenrock. Jahde, Ziemba, and Rhynalds all drove in one run.
This week the Panthers are at Aurora on Sept. 21 and at Polk County on Sept. 23. They will be in the Southern Nebraska Tournament on Sept. 25.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.