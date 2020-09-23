No mercy, Wahoo cruises to 12-0 start

WAHOO – The number one team in Class C-1 just keeps rolling.
The Wahoo Warriors started the week with a dominating 25-13, 25-10 and 25-10 victory over a ranked Beatrice team at home on Sept. 15.
The Warriors hit .408 against the Orangemen and were led by 16 kills from junior Mya Larson. Junior Mya Emerson and senior Kelsie Sears came through with six kills apiece.
Sears led a powerful serving performance for Wahoo with a season-high eight aces. Wahoo finished with 16 ace serves and missed on just seven of their 74 attempts. Senior Elle Glock also added four ace serves.
Sears and senior Lauren Kavan combined for 27 digs to lead the defensive charge.
Glock dished out 31 set assists while getting the ball to the Warrior hitters along the front row.
On Thursday, the Warriors played another rated team when they traveled to Oakland to take on the eighth-rated Knights.
The Warriors won by scores of 25-16, 25-23 and 25-23.
Larson had her best match of the season against the Knights and was an absolute force at the net with 27 kills in 49 swings. She also added 10 digs and was instrumental in serve receive.
Sears added 10 kills and 11 digs in the three set win.
The Warriors finished with just three ace serves, but missed on just five of their 74 attempts.
Kavan, Glock and junior Taylor Luben combined for 49 digs against the Knights.
Glock handed out a season-high 37 set assists.
The Warriors returned to action on Saturday when they traveled to Seward to take part in the Bluejay Invitational.
Wahoo started the tournament with a dominating 25-7, 25-15 win over the Concordia Mustangs.
Wahoo hit .423 and were led at the net by Larson and Kavan who finished with seven kills apiece.
Wahoo finished with 11 aces and missed on only two of their 49 attempts. Kavan led the team with four aces.
Sears, Larson and Luben combined to lead the way with 27 digs defensively.
Glock handed out 21 set assists.
Wahoo stayed on a roll with a 25-12 and 25-10 straight set win over South Sioux City.
Larson and Sears combined to lead the way offensively with seven and five kills respectively.
Sophomore Tianna Coffey and Glock each finished with three ace serves.
Kavan led the team with eight digs.
Glock handed out 15 set assists.
Wahoo was able to capture the championship with a 25-11, 25-18 victory over host Seward.
Larson hit .304 and finished with 12 kills giving her 174 on the season.
Sears added nine kills.
Kavan led the team from behind the service line with four aces and nine points scored. She is second on the team with 22 ace serves.
Larson (10), Kavan (9) and Sears (9) led the team defensively. Larson leads Wahoo with 149 digs.
Glock dished out 22 set assists giving her 313 on the season.
The three tournament wins improved the Wahoo record to 12-0 on the season.
