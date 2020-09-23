No mercy, Wahoo cruises to 12-0 start

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAHOO – The number one team in Class C-1 just keeps rolling.

The Wahoo Warriors started the week with a dominating 25-13, 25-10 and 25-10 victory over a ranked Beatrice team at home on Sept. 15.

The Warriors hit .408 against the Orangemen and were led by 16 kills from junior Mya Larson. Junior Mya Emerson and senior Kelsie Sears came through with six kills apiece.

Sears led a powerful serving performance for Wahoo with a season-high eight aces. Wahoo finished with 16 ace serves and missed on just seven of their 74 attempts. Senior Elle Glock also added four ace serves.

Sears and senior Lauren Kavan combined for 27 digs to lead the defensive charge.

Glock dished out 31 set assists while getting the ball to the Warrior hitters along the front row.

On Thursday, the Warriors played another rated team when they traveled to Oakland to take on the eighth-rated Knights.

The Warriors won by scores of 25-16, 25-23 and 25-23.

Larson had her best match of the season against the Knights and was an absolute force at the net with 27 kills in 49 swings. She also added 10 digs and was instrumental in serve receive.