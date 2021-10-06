Neumann survives by two in battle of will against Broncos

WAHOO- When two smash mouth football programs like Utica Centennial and Bishop Neumann get together for a football game, you know it’s going to be a battle of mind over will and who can win the battle in the trenches. In this chapter of the series, it was the Class C-2 No. 9 Cavaliers who were able to make enough plays to escape with a 23-21 victory.
“It was physicality, physicality, physicality,” Neuman Coach Ron Pavlik said. “We won the war in the trenches on both sides of the football. We had too many turnovers and we have to protect the ball a little bit better, but these guys believe, and they believe in themselves. When they start believing in what they are doing it’s scary.”
In the first quarter of action, you could tell this was going to be a battle of two very evenly matched teams as both bent at times but never broke. As a result, the game remained scoreless after one quarter of play.
With the score 7-6 in the second quarter, Neumann was looking for a play to swing the momentum fully in their direction heading to halftime. They got just that when Sam Stuhr stepped in front of a pass on defense and returned it 73 yards for a score. After the made extra point by John Lilly it was 14-6, in favor of the Cavaliers heading into the break.
During the third quarter of action, it was once again a battle to get points on the board, with both defenses stiffening up. Neumann was able to get Lilly in position to kick a 26-yard field goal, which he made, to put the Cavaliers up 17-6 after three.
The lead was quickly trimmed to three when the Broncos scored not long into the fourth to make it 17-14.
On Neumann’s ensuing offensive possession, Centennial’s defense rose up with gutsy play on defense. This forced the Cavaliers to punt the ball back to Broncos with a chance to take the lead.
During the punt by Lilly, the Broncos made a crucial mistake of not fielding the ball cleanly and fumbling it. The loose ball rolled right into the grasp of Jordan Hiemstra who recovered it.
With the ball deep on Centennial’s side of the field, Neumann was determined to run the ball to close the game out. Silas Mongar picked up a crucial fourth down on the ground during that drive and then eventually scored to put the game out of reach.
“Our guys believe they can run the football,” Pavlik said. “Last week we didn’t run the football well. I challenged the offensive line, that in order to win the game we have to be able to run the ball, I don’t care how big they are. When you can run the ball, it opens everything up. It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t clean, but we got the W and that’s all that matters.”
Completing six of ten passes in the game for 83 yards and a touchdown was Connor Schutt. Trenton Barry had two catches for 36 yards and a touchdown, while Trevor Ehrlich had 26 yards, and both Luke Meis and Michael Lynch picked up 11 yards.
Rushing for 87 yards on 19 carries and scoring the game solidifying touchdown was Mongar. Calvin Sassaman had 37 yards and Schutt picked up 17 yards on ten carries.
Trenton Barry reached double figures in tackles in the contest with 13. Both Cadin McGuigan and Kamdyn Swartz had seven tackles and Stuhr and Swartz intercepted a pass.
This week, the Cavaliers travel to Lincoln to play Lincoln Lutheran at 7 p.m. Last time out, the Warriors defeated Syracuse 41-7.