Neumann survives by two in battle of will against Broncos

WAHOO- When two smash mouth football programs like Utica Centennial and Bishop Neumann get together for a football game, you know it’s going to be a battle of mind over will and who can win the battle in the trenches. In this chapter of the series, it was the Class C-2 No. 9 Cavaliers who were able to make enough plays to escape with a 23-21 victory.

“It was physicality, physicality, physicality,” Neuman Coach Ron Pavlik said. “We won the war in the trenches on both sides of the football. We had too many turnovers and we have to protect the ball a little bit better, but these guys believe, and they believe in themselves. When they start believing in what they are doing it’s scary.”

In the first quarter of action, you could tell this was going to be a battle of two very evenly matched teams as both bent at times but never broke. As a result, the game remained scoreless after one quarter of play.

With the score 7-6 in the second quarter, Neumann was looking for a play to swing the momentum fully in their direction heading to halftime. They got just that when Sam Stuhr stepped in front of a pass on defense and returned it 73 yards for a score. After the made extra point by John Lilly it was 14-6, in favor of the Cavaliers heading into the break.