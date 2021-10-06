Neumann stays hot with victory over Bluejays at home

WAHOO- The Class C-1 No. 9 Bishop Neumann Volleyball Team continues on the tear they have been over the last few weeks with a victory over Class C-2 No. 3 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in straight sets at home on Sept. 28. They were able to dispose of the Bluejays 25-19, 25-21, and 25-17.

“We served extremely aggressively (which leads to some errors), but we were able to get GACC out of system which helped our block and defense,” Neumann Coach Brandi Sladky said. “We didn't have a ton of stuff blocks, but we had two blockers in every hitter's face, and we slowed a lot of hits down and made them error on plenty more just trying to get around us.”

Out of the gate in the match, the Cavaliers took a 3-1 lead over Guardian Angels on an ace by Lily Bolden. Later on, an ace by Kali Jurgensmeier increased the lead up to 7-2.

After taking a five-point lead, Neumann would score three of the next four points, with a Lauren Thiele kill capping it off, to take a 10-3 lead. The set was closed out by a block at the net by Caitlin McGuigan, which gave the Cavaliers a six-point win in set one.

Starting the second set off with a huge block at the net was Jurgensmeier. That was followed up by a McGuigan tip kill later that broke a 17-17 tie and gave Neumann a one-point lead.