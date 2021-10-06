Neumann stays hot with victory over Bluejays at home

WAHOO- The Class C-1 No. 9 Bishop Neumann Volleyball Team continues on the tear they have been over the last few weeks with a victory over Class C-2 No. 3 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in straight sets at home on Sept. 28. They were able to dispose of the Bluejays 25-19, 25-21, and 25-17.
“We served extremely aggressively (which leads to some errors), but we were able to get GACC out of system which helped our block and defense,” Neumann Coach Brandi Sladky said. “We didn't have a ton of stuff blocks, but we had two blockers in every hitter's face, and we slowed a lot of hits down and made them error on plenty more just trying to get around us.”
Out of the gate in the match, the Cavaliers took a 3-1 lead over Guardian Angels on an ace by Lily Bolden. Later on, an ace by Kali Jurgensmeier increased the lead up to 7-2.
After taking a five-point lead, Neumann would score three of the next four points, with a Lauren Thiele kill capping it off, to take a 10-3 lead. The set was closed out by a block at the net by Caitlin McGuigan, which gave the Cavaliers a six-point win in set one.
Starting the second set off with a huge block at the net was Jurgensmeier. That was followed up by a McGuigan tip kill later that broke a 17-17 tie and gave Neumann a one-point lead.
Thiele’s kill in the middle, helped the Cavaliers hold off the Bluejays and win by four points.
The third set was another close one, with Neumann jumping out to a 5-4 lead, thanks to a kill by Jenna Sladky. Later on, the Cavaliers led 16-15 when Thiele was able to come up with a kill.
On the next point, McGuigan earned a block that put Neumann ahead by three at 18-15.
The Cavaliers ended up winning seven of the last nine points in the match to take an eight-point third set victory. One of the big plays during that stretch was an ace by Thiele.
Leading Neumann with 24 kills, two blocks, and two aces in the match was Jurgensmeier. Theile ended up recording 13 kills, and two aces, while McGuigan had three kills, two blocks, and one ace.
Defensively, Erin Raabe had 14 digs and Bolden had 18 assists.
On Thursday, the Cavaliers had a Centennial Conference game in David City against Aquinas. The Cavaliers defeated the Monarchs in straight sets 25-14, 25-15, and 25-17.
Jurgensmeier once again paced the Neumann with 20 kills and three aces. Picking up nine kills was McGuigan, Ingwersen had five, Bolden had four, and Thiele had three.
Picking up four blocks in the match was Bosak, while Raabe had nine digs, and Jurgensmeier and McGuigan both had seven. Thiele had 18 assists and Bolden had 14.