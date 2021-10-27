Neumann posed for a postseason run

Wahoo- Finishing the regular season on a positive note was one of the main goals for the Class C-1 No. 2 Bishop Neumann Volleyball Team. They did exactly that with wins over C-1 No. 7 Columbus Lakeview, Omaha Concordia, and C-1 No. 9 Malcolm.
On Oct. 19, the Cavaliers went to Omaha and played in a triangular against Concordia and Lakeview. In the first match, Neumann swept the Vikings 25-23 and 25-14 and then won in three against the Mustangs 25-21, 17-25, and 25-17.
The Cavaliers raced out to a 20-14 lead in the first set with a kill by Kinslee Bosak. Lakeview wouldn’t go away that easily and tied it up at 23 late.
After a rally by the Vikings, Neumann came through when they had to in order to win the set. They won the next two points on kills by Kali Jurgensmeier that were made possible by great digs by Cassidy Most and Erin Raabe.
The Cavaliers wouldn’t let the second set nearly slip away as they did in the first. Early on, Neumann had a one-point lead at 9-8 after a block by Bosak, but a 16-6 run that was capped off with a kill by Lauren Theile helped them win by eleven.
“We were down late in that first set but were able to sideout and then string together a run of points,” Neumann Head Coach Brandi Sladky said. “I think our girls have been in a variety of tough situations this year and they just work together to find a way to win. I think we have a lot of confidence in each other! In the second set against Lakeview, we were able to jump out early and then hold the lead throughout. We did a good job of pushing points when we had the serve and shutting down runs by them.”
The win was big for the Cavaliers because it was redemption for a loss they had to Lakeview from earlier in the season.
Pacing the team with 23 kills and two aces was Jurgensmeier, while Theile had eight kills and one block. Finishing with three blocks was Bosak and Caitlin McGuigan had one.
Raabe had ten digs in the match, while Theile had 13 assists and Bolden ended with 12 assists.
Despite being nearly ten games below .500, Concordia gave the Cavaliers a tough test in their second match of the triangular.
In the first set, Neumann went up 3-1 on a kill by Jurgensmeier and an ace by Jenna Sladky. It was back and forth throughout the rest of the set, with the Cavaliers who prevailing by four with a block by Julia Ingwersen and a kill by McGuigan.
After losing the second by eight, Neumann responded by taking a 10-9 lead on a kill by Bosak in the third. Later on, Bolden and Theile each had a kill to help put the Cavaliers up 17-16.
A 7-1 run late helped Neumann win the third by eight. Picking up the set and match-winning point with a kill was Jurgensmeier.
“We had some trouble in serve receive in the second set and we just couldn't really get anything going in terms of offense,” Brandi Sladky said. “We were playing a little timid and back on our heels. We did a better job in the third set of pushing points, especially late in the game, to close it out.”
Jurgensmeier had 22 kills against the Mustangs, while Theile had four, Bolden had three, and Ingwersen recorded two. Sladky had three aces, Bosak finished with two blocks, Raabe had 11 digs, and Most had nine digs.
Later in the week, the Cavaliers finished the regular season off with a road match against Class C-1 No. 9 Malcolm. Neumann was able to pull out a four-set victory over the Clippers with a 25-23, 21-25, 25-15, and 25-21 victory.
Earning 22 kills in the match was Jurgensmeier, Theile had 11 kills, Ingwersen had three kills, and McGuigan had two kills. At the net, Bolden had three blocks, Raabe had seven digs, Most had four digs, and Sladky had two digs.
Neumann hosted the C1-5 Subdistrict on October 25 and 26. Results from the Subdistrict Tournament and the District Final will be posted in the Nov. 4 Wahoo Newspaper.