Neumann posed for a postseason run

Wahoo- Finishing the regular season on a positive note was one of the main goals for the Class C-1 No. 2 Bishop Neumann Volleyball Team. They did exactly that with wins over C-1 No. 7 Columbus Lakeview, Omaha Concordia, and C-1 No. 9 Malcolm.

On Oct. 19, the Cavaliers went to Omaha and played in a triangular against Concordia and Lakeview. In the first match, Neumann swept the Vikings 25-23 and 25-14 and then won in three against the Mustangs 25-21, 17-25, and 25-17.

The Cavaliers raced out to a 20-14 lead in the first set with a kill by Kinslee Bosak. Lakeview wouldn’t go away that easily and tied it up at 23 late.

After a rally by the Vikings, Neumann came through when they had to in order to win the set. They won the next two points on kills by Kali Jurgensmeier that were made possible by great digs by Cassidy Most and Erin Raabe.

The Cavaliers wouldn’t let the second set nearly slip away as they did in the first. Early on, Neumann had a one-point lead at 9-8 after a block by Bosak, but a 16-6 run that was capped off with a kill by Lauren Theile helped them win by eleven.