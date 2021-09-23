Neumann plays great game against Christian

WAHOO – The Class C-1 No. 9 Bishop Neumann volleyball team earned their third win in a row over a Centennial Conference foe as they beat Lincoln Christian at home on Sept. 14. They dominated in all aspects during the match winning 25-12, 25-13, and 25-17.
“I thought we came out with energy and fire, and we really communicated well from the very start of the game,” Neumann Coach Brandi Sladky said. “We served extremely aggressively with 13 aces and had them out of system much of the game. That helped us in defense with being able to put a good block and defend around the block. We had 11 blocks and 35 digs. We also did a great job of terminating on our first possession which is something we’ve struggled with at times this year. There was only one time that I can remember them going on a little bit of a run. Otherwise, we were able to control the game offensively and defensively.”
Leading the Cavaliers with 20 kills in the match was Kali Jurgensmeier and Lauren Thiele picked up nine. Lily Bolden had three kills, while Julia Ingwersen had two and Cadin McGuigan ended up with one.
Earning 11 digs was Erin Raabe and Jurgensmeier had eight. Both Bolden and Thiele had five digs against Christian, while McGuigan had three, Jenna Sladky had two and Ingwersen dug one.
Bolden was the team leader in assists with 15 and Thiele had nine. Finishing the match with four assists was Raabe, Jurgensmeier had two and Ingwersen picked up one.
At the service line where Neumann set the tone in the win, Jurgensmeier had four aces. Raabe and Bolden were right behind her with three, Sladky had two and Thiele finished with one ace.
“Kali had another great game from the service line and attacking,” Sladky said. “Lauren and Lily also hit very well. Caitlin was smashing some balls, but a couple of those landed just out of bounds! Much credit goes to our serve receive and our setters for putting up a good ball, and also to our back row players who were talking to our hitters.”
The Cavaliers had a tough home triangular on Sept. 21 against Class D-1 No. 3 Fremont Archbishop Bergan and Class C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran. Neumann will be back in action at the Arlington Invite on Sept. 25.
