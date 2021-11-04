Neumann headed back to state with victory over Broken Bow

Wahoo- Coming up short in the Subdistrict Finals in 2020, is a memory that has been etched in the back of the Bishop Neumann Girls Volleyball Team’s mind all season. The Cavaliers never lost sight of their goal throughout the year and saw it come to fruition with a four-set victory over Broken Bow 25-14, 15-25, 25-15, and 25-18 at home in the C-1-7 District Final on Oct. 30.
“Last year when we weren’t in the state tournament, that was our motivation, that we didn’t play good enough,” Kali Jurgensmeier said. “That’s what we have been working for and now we got here and it’s so special to be able to share this with the rest of the seniors on the team and the underclassmen.”
According to Lauren Thiele, this is something that this group has been working for since they were freshman. To make it three out of four years to state is a pretty great accomplishment.
“This was really huge because this is something we have been working for all four years,” Thiele said. “We got there our freshmen and sophomore year, but after missing out last year, and after being so close in our subdistrict final, it was something we really wanted to get this season.”
In the first, Neumann raced out to a big lead on a 12-4 run to start the match. Jurgensmeier was able to pick up a kill from her post on the left side that gave the Cavaliers a 13-5 lead.
A kill by Lily Bolden and an ace by Caitlin McGuigan extended the lead out to ten points. Neumann was able to pull out an 11-point victory with back-to-back kills by McGuigan and Julia Ingwersen.
After the huge momentum boost in the first, the Indians took it all away from the Cavaliers with a 7-0 run to start the second set. Broken Bow used that early run to their advantage throughout the set, never letting Neumann get set or back in rhythm.
Heading in the third, the Cavaliers knew they needed to figure out a way to swing the momentum in the match back in their direction. Trailing 6-3 early, the Cavaliers fought back to tie the set with a kill by McGuigan.
Jurgensmeier continued to serve amazing during this stretch and had a run of ten serves in a row that gave Neumann a 13-6 edge. It was pushed up to 11 at 19-18 when Lily Bolden picked up a kill on a long rally.
The Cavaliers never let their foot off their gas and cruised to a ten-point third set win, after losing by ten in the prior set.
“It was really about us finding steady energy,” Thiele said. “We were really up in the first set and then we were kind of down in the second. Going into that third, we knew we needed to find the middle and balance it out.”
After big runs in the prior two sets by Neumann and BB, it was back and forth in the beginning of the fourth.
The Cavaliers tied the set at four apiece after a serve by Bolden couldn’t be handled by the Indians. Neumann took a one-point lead at 12-11 when Jurgensmeier picked up a block.
After that point, Neumann went on a 7-2 run to take a 19-14 lead. A big reason for this was the two aces that Jurgensmeier dropped in.
Toward the end of the set, BB was making a concerted effort to not let Jurgensmeier get the big hits. This didn’t affect the Cavaliers, who went to Thiele who had one kill, and Bolden who had two kills in the final four points to win the set and match.
“There are five other threats on our side of the court and then they have to focus on blockers as well,” Jurgensmeier said. “It makes it hard to just camp out on me. Them going up and swinging hard and placing the ball, is helpful for me, because it makes their block think about what they have to try and defend and stop.”
As of the Wahoo Newspaper deadline on Monday evening, there were no stats submitted for Neumann from the District Final Match with Broken Bow.
The Cavaliers are the sixth seed in the Class C-1 State Volleyball Tournament and took on Lincoln Lutheran the third seed on Nov. 3. Check out next week’s paper for photos and information from Neumann’s trip to the state volleyball tournament.