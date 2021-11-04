Neumann headed back to state with victory over Broken Bow

Wahoo- Coming up short in the Subdistrict Finals in 2020, is a memory that has been etched in the back of the Bishop Neumann Girls Volleyball Team’s mind all season. The Cavaliers never lost sight of their goal throughout the year and saw it come to fruition with a four-set victory over Broken Bow 25-14, 15-25, 25-15, and 25-18 at home in the C-1-7 District Final on Oct. 30.

“Last year when we weren’t in the state tournament, that was our motivation, that we didn’t play good enough,” Kali Jurgensmeier said. “That’s what we have been working for and now we got here and it’s so special to be able to share this with the rest of the seniors on the team and the underclassmen.”

According to Lauren Thiele, this is something that this group has been working for since they were freshman. To make it three out of four years to state is a pretty great accomplishment.

“This was really huge because this is something we have been working for all four years,” Thiele said. “We got there our freshmen and sophomore year, but after missing out last year, and after being so close in our subdistrict final, it was something we really wanted to get this season.”