Neumann back on top of Class C in Softball

The sounds and feelings of defeat resonated with the Bishop Neumann Softball Team after a 5-2 defeat to Yutan-Mead back on Sept. 7. This group never forgot how that first loss of the year felt and made it their mission to play better if they ever got another shot at them. Little did they know, they would get that second chance in the Class C State Championship Game on Oct. 15 at the Smith Softball Complex in Hastings and wouldn’t disappoint in a 6-0 shutout of the Patriots.

“We all had the same goal,” Macy Sabatka said. “We just needed to show them who we are and how we play Neumann Softball. It was an amazing feeling to be able to do that, especially in Hastings.”

Other wins for the Cavaliers in route to their second state title were Cozad 9-1, Malcolm who was their other loss on the year 5-4, and Guardian Angels Central Catholic 3-2.

In the championship against Yutan-Mead, Neumann took advantage of mistakes made by the Patriots in the first inning. A throwdown to third by Yutan-Mead, scored both Mary Chvatal and Avery Mayberry, putting the Cavaliers up 2-0.

Two more runs were tacked on in the fourth inning on back-to-back doubles by Emma Kavan and Grace Schulz. A two-run homer in the fifth by Mayberry to center all but sealed the win.