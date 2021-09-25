Mustangs push record to 9-5

GENEVA – The Raymond Central Volleyball Team faired well this past weekend at the Filmore Central Volleyball Tournament. The Mustangs improved their record to 9-5 by defeating Hastings St. Cecilia and Wilber-Clatonia.

Against the Wolverines in their first match, Raymond Central was pushed a little bit by Wilber-Clatonia, but eventually found a way to win 25-19. The second set was all Mustangs as they dominated from start to finish winning 25-8.

Makenna Gehle led the team with seven kills, while Madi Lubischer had four, and Emaree Harris picked up three kills. At the service line, Hannah Kile had three aces and Lubischer and Zoie Stachura had two.

From there, Raymond Central moved on to play a solid Hastings St. Cecilia squad. The Mustangs were able to come out on the winning end in two close sets 25-22, and 25-21.

Both Harris and Quincy Cotter compiled 10 kills in the match to lead their team. Gehle ended up finishing with six kills and Lubischer had five.

Defensively, Hannah Kile had 24 assists, while Adelyn Heiss had three and Lubischer and Stachura had one. Picking up 15 digs in the match was Haislet, Kile had 10 and both Adelyn Heiss and Cotter had six.