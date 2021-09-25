Mustangs push record to 9-5

GENEVA – The Raymond Central Volleyball Team faired well this past weekend at the Filmore Central Volleyball Tournament. The Mustangs improved their record to 9-5 by defeating Hastings St. Cecilia and Wilber-Clatonia.
Against the Wolverines in their first match, Raymond Central was pushed a little bit by Wilber-Clatonia, but eventually found a way to win 25-19. The second set was all Mustangs as they dominated from start to finish winning 25-8.
Makenna Gehle led the team with seven kills, while Madi Lubischer had four, and Emaree Harris picked up three kills. At the service line, Hannah Kile had three aces and Lubischer and Zoie Stachura had two.
From there, Raymond Central moved on to play a solid Hastings St. Cecilia squad. The Mustangs were able to come out on the winning end in two close sets 25-22, and 25-21.
Both Harris and Quincy Cotter compiled 10 kills in the match to lead their team. Gehle ended up finishing with six kills and Lubischer had five.
Defensively, Hannah Kile had 24 assists, while Adelyn Heiss had three and Lubischer and Stachura had one. Picking up 15 digs in the match was Haislet, Kile had 10 and both Adelyn Heiss and Cotter had six.
With the win over the Bluehawks, Raymond Central took on a 13-3 Sutton squad in the championship match. They were able to win a close first set 26-24 but dropped the final two sets by identical scores of 25-22.
In their first set win over the Mustangs, Raymond Central trailed 16-11 before coming all the way back to win it in extra points.
Harris led the team in the loss with nine kills and three blocks, and the freshman Cotter was right on her heels with eight kills and one block. Kile finished with six kills, Lubischer had five, and Stachura ended up with four.
Leading the team with 26 assists was Kile and Haslet paced the team in digs with 15.
In preparation for the Filmore Central Tournament, the Mustangs had a match on Sept. 16 against Capital Conference foe Fort Calhoun. Raymond Central dominated from start to finish, defeating the Pioneers 25-13, 25-8, and 25-11.
Harris had nine kills in the match and Stachura was three behind her with six. Both Lubischer and Gehle had five kills and Cotter had one.
Earning all but one of the assists in the match was Kile with 22. Haislet led Raymond Central in digs with seven.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.