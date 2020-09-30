Mustangs fall to 12-5 after tough five-setter

ASHLAND – The Raymond Central Mustangs were defeated in five sets on the road against conference foe Ashland-Greenwood on Sept. 26.
Prior to falling to the Bluejays the Mustangs were able to score a pair of wins at a triangular at Weeping Water High School on Sept. 24.
The Mustangs breezed to a 25-15, 25-6 win over Conestoga.
Raymond Central was able to control the match from behind the service line while piling up a season-high 18 ace serves.
Junior Hannah Kile finished with a season-high six ace serves while teammates Zoie Stachura and junior Autumn Haislet added four apiece for Raymond Central.
Kile and teammate Grace Mueller led the offense while combining for 13 of the team’s 17 kills.
Mueller also led the team defensively with five digs.
Senior Halle Heiss handed out 16 set assists to the hitter’s along the front row.
The Mustangs made it two wins in a row after downing Weeping Water by scores of 25-20 and 25-16.
Mueller, Kile and Stachura combined for 21 of the team’s 26 kills.
Kile piled up four ace serves and led the team with 12 points from behind the service line.
Heiss and Haislet combined to come up with 20 digs on the defensive side of the court.
Heiss also handed out 23 set assists against Weeping Water.
After the two wins in the
triangular, RC traveled to
Ashland to take on a hot Bluejay squad on Saturday.
The Mustangs fell in five very competitive sets 25-21, 12-25, 25-20, 18-25 and 11-15.
Three Mustangs finished in double-digit attacks and it was Mueller leading the way with 12. She leads the Mustangs with 132 on the year. Kile and junior Emaree Harris added 10 kills apiece.
Haislet led the team with five aces from behind the service line. She also finished with a season-best 30 digs along the back row. Haislet leads the team in digs with 196 on the year.
Heiss finished with a season-high 34 set assists. Heiss has 339 set assists on the year.
Haislet and Kile led the team in serve receive
The loss to the Jays dropped the Mustang record to 12-5 on the year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!