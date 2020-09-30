Mustangs fall to 12-5 after tough five-setter

ASHLAND – The Raymond Central Mustangs were defeated in five sets on the road against conference foe Ashland-Greenwood on Sept. 26.

Prior to falling to the Bluejays the Mustangs were able to score a pair of wins at a triangular at Weeping Water High School on Sept. 24.

The Mustangs breezed to a 25-15, 25-6 win over Conestoga.

Raymond Central was able to control the match from behind the service line while piling up a season-high 18 ace serves.

Junior Hannah Kile finished with a season-high six ace serves while teammates Zoie Stachura and junior Autumn Haislet added four apiece for Raymond Central.

Kile and teammate Grace Mueller led the offense while combining for 13 of the team’s 17 kills.

Mueller also led the team defensively with five digs.

Senior Halle Heiss handed out 16 set assists to the hitter’s along the front row.

The Mustangs made it two wins in a row after downing Weeping Water by scores of 25-20 and 25-16.

Mueller, Kile and Stachura combined for 21 of the team’s 26 kills.