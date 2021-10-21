Mustangs fall on the road against rated Warriors

A stingy Wahoo defense helped the Class C-1 No. 8 Warriors defeat Raymond Central 35-6. In total there were ten turnovers between the two teams, six by the Mustangs and four by Wahoo.
The first touchdown was recorded less than five minutes into the game when the Warriors Owen Hancock scored on a 15-yard run with 7:33 to go in the first. The extra point was good by Eli Emerson, putting Wahoo ahead 7-0.
With 13 seconds left in the quarter, Collin Ludvik scored the second touchdown of the game for the Warriors. It came on a 13-yard run that put Wahoo up 13-0 at the end of one.
Raymond Central clamped down on the defensive side of the ball in the second, only giving up one touchdown. It was on a four-yard run by Curtis Swahn with 6:04 left to go before the half.
At intermission, the Warriors were firmly in control, up 19-0.
Wahoo continued to build upon that lead in the third quarter with two more touchdowns. The first one was on a one-yard run by Ludvik and the second came on a 23-yard pass from Hancock to Gavin Pokorny, which put the Warriors up 31-0.
With 5:57 to go in the game, the Mustangs got on the board for the first time in the game. Jacob Schultz completed a seven-yard pass to Andrew Otto for a score.
Hancock had 101 passing yards in the contest and one touchdown. Leading the team with 45 receiving yards was Trent Hallowell and Pokorny had 35 yards after the catch and one score.
On the ground, Ludvik picked up 108 rushing yards on 19 carries and scored twice, while Swahn had 31 rushing yards and a score, and Hancock gained twenty rushing yards and a touchdown.
Pacing the Warriors with 14 tackles was Swahn, while Dominek Rohleder had eight, Carson Lavaley and Malachi Bordovsky earned seven, and Gavin Pokorny and Josh Edmonds had six. Picking off two passes was Andrew Waido and Trent Hallowell, Edmonds, Pokorny, and Benji Nelson had one.
Jacob Schultz had 42 passing yards and one touchdown to lead the Mustangs, while Rylan Stover had five yards through the air. Catching Raymond Central’s touchdown was Otto who had 28 receiving yards.
Mason Kreikemeier and Justin Rothwell finished the night with two tackles and Reid Otto had one. Recovering a fumble in the game for the Mustangs was Jayce Rezac.
Raymond Central plays their final regular season game against Louisville at home on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Wahoo is at Malcolm for a 7:30 p.m. game on the same day.