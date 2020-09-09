Mustangs even record at 7-7 on diamond

AUBURN – The Raymond Central Mustang softball team started the week with an 8-7 extra inning win over Syracuse in Valparaiso on Aug. 31
The Mustangs trailed 5-0 after two innings, but rallied for the one-run victory over the Rockets.
Raymond Central was able to overcome five errors defensively, thanks to a strong offensive attack which featured 10 base hits.
Junior Jacey Bryce led the Mustangs with three base hits and two RBI. She also scored a run.
Freshman Cali Springer, sophomore Lizzie Potter and senior Calleigh Osmera also came through with two hits against the Rockets. Osmera added a triple and Potter and Springer each drove in runs.
Leadoff hitter Sierra Springer stole two bases against Syracuse.
Osmera worked eight solid innings. She allowed only eight hits, didn’t walk anyone and struck out five.
Twenty-four hours later the Mustangs returned to the diamond for a game against conference foe Fort Calhoun.
The visiting Mustangs scored in every inning and rolled to the 14-6 five inning win.
RC also took advantage of nine Pioneer errors.
Junior Rachel Potter turned in her best game of the season against FC, finishing a perfect 4-for-4 with four runs scored, a double and two RBI.
Sierra Springer went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBI.
Senior Sydnie Blanchard reached base three times, scored three times and hammered two doubles.
Freshman Cali Springer earned her first win of the season on the mound after scattering six hits and allowing six runs in five innings of work.
On Saturday, the Mustangs traveled to Auburn to take part in the annual Bulldog Invitational.
The Mustangs finished with two wins and one loss on a warm Saturday in southeast Nebraska.
The tournament started with a 4-3, five inning setback at the hands of Falls City.
RC led 3-0 after one inning, but could not hang on for the win.
Cali Springer finished with two of the five Mustang hits.
Blanchard drove in a run with a first inning single.
Osmera took the loss on the mound.
RC was able to bounce back with a 3-2 six inning win over Weeping Water.
The Mustangs played flawless defense behind Cali Springer and that proved to be the difference in the game. Springer allowed just three hits and walked three in six innings of work.
Junior Abbie Hudson paced the offense with two hits, a run scored, a stolen base and an RBI.
The Mustangs capped the tournament in style with a 13-3 four inning win over the Syracuse Rockets.
RC scored eight runs in the first inning and finished the game with 10 base hits.
Sierra Springer and Rachel Potter each finished with three base hits against Syracuse. Potter slammed a double, scored three times and drove in a run.
Lizzie Potter reached base all four times she was up, scored two runs and drove in two more.
Osmera worked four innings to earn the win on the mound
The 2-1 finish improved the Mustang record to 7-7 on the season.