Mead is Runner-Up of East Central Nebraska Conference

Away from the net, Jamie Munter had 15 service points, five aces, four kills, and one block.

Next up Mead took on Palmyra who was the fifth seed in the tournament and had a 17-8 record on the season. They had some tough sets in the match but ended up earning a 25-17, 26-24, and 25-13 straight set victory.

In order to get the win and have a shot at the conference title, the Raiders knew they were going to have to play at a high level. They did exactly that, getting off to a 14-2 run in the first set.

With Mead up 23-12, Palmyra was able to score five points in a row. The Raiders were able to close out the match with a kill from Oldenberg and an ace by Lilly Flynn.

The second was a different story with Mead trailing most of the set. With the score 21-18 in favor of the Panthers, Demmy Patocka served up five straight, including three aces to give the Raiders a two-point lead.

Later in the set, Lemke earned a kill to give Mead a 25-24 advantage. A hitting error by Palmyra ended the set and gave the Raiders a 2-0 lead.

Mead cruised in the third set by building a 13-3 lead. A kill by Lemke in the back row closed the set and match out.