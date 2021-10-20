Mead is Runner-Up of East Central Nebraska Conference

Going into the ECNC Tournament the Class D-1 No. 1 Mead Volleyball Team had the goal of winning their conference after finishing second the past two years. The Raiders battled hard, but once again came up just short, defeating Johnson County Central, and Palmyra, but then losing to Class C-1 No. 9 Malcolm in the title match.
Mead started the tournament off against JCC on Oct. 11. They were able to knock off the Thunderbirds in straight sets 25-12, 25-20, and 25-12.
During the first set against JCC, it was even to start with the score 8-8. Megan Luetkenhaus was able to break the tie with five straight points to put the Raiders up 13-8.
From there, the Raiders continued to role throughout the set. Janie Munter earned a kill and then a long serve ended the first.
It was a lot of the same story for the Raiders to start the second. They left the Thunderbirds in the match with unforced errors. That was until Janie Munter served six straight to get the lead back. After that, Mead finished the set out nicely.
Munter was able to earn a kill to put the Raiders up 14-11 in the third. Mead ended the match on an 11-1 run, that concluded with JCC hitting the ball into the net.
Leading the Raiders with 13 kills, a .474 hitting percentage, and one block was Oldenburg. Brianna Lemke had 13 kills, nine digs, five aces, and one block.
Away from the net, Jamie Munter had 15 service points, five aces, four kills, and one block.
Next up Mead took on Palmyra who was the fifth seed in the tournament and had a 17-8 record on the season. They had some tough sets in the match but ended up earning a 25-17, 26-24, and 25-13 straight set victory.
In order to get the win and have a shot at the conference title, the Raiders knew they were going to have to play at a high level. They did exactly that, getting off to a 14-2 run in the first set.
With Mead up 23-12, Palmyra was able to score five points in a row. The Raiders were able to close out the match with a kill from Oldenberg and an ace by Lilly Flynn.
The second was a different story with Mead trailing most of the set. With the score 21-18 in favor of the Panthers, Demmy Patocka served up five straight, including three aces to give the Raiders a two-point lead.
Later in the set, Lemke earned a kill to give Mead a 25-24 advantage. A hitting error by Palmyra ended the set and gave the Raiders a 2-0 lead.
Mead cruised in the third set by building a 13-3 lead. A kill by Lemke in the back row closed the set and match out.
Lemke had 15 kills, 12 digs, and one block in the victory. Finishing with ten kills and one block was Oldenburg, while Munter had a 100% serving percentage, two aces, four kills, and a .333 hitting percentage.
Being the number one seed in the tournament, the Raiders hosted the finals against Malcolm.
In the first set, Mead played well and the passing of the Raiders was keeping them in system. Despite the good passing, the Clippers were able to rally off four straight points to take a 15-12 lead that they never relinquished winning 25-20.
It was a similar story for Mead in the next two sets. The Raiders kept it close at times, but Malcolm’s offense was too much to handle as they lost 25-19 and 25-21.
Earning 10 ten kills and two aces was Lemke. Defensively, Patocka had 11 digs and three aces, and Quinn had six digs and 23 assists.
Mead had one final game before their Subdistrict Tournament next. They played Raymond Central at home on Oct. 19.