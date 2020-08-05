BENNINGTON – The season came to an end for the Wahoo State Bank Reds while competing in the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic State Tournament played in Bennington on July 30 through Aug. 2.
The Reds opened the tournament with a 14-6 setback at the hands of the host Badgers on July 30.
Bennington scored in every inning, but one and racked up 14 hits against the Reds pitching staff.
Jarrett Kmiecik started for the Reds and was tagged with the loss.
Logan Brabec drove in a pair of runs for the Reds and Collin Ludvik and Kmiecik each reached base three times.
The Reds returned to action on Saturday and were outlasted by Springfield by a score of 8-5.
The Reds led 3-1 until the Trojans were able to score three runs in the bottom of the third inning. They added four more in the fourth to put the game out of reach.
Both teams finished with 11 base hits.
Kmiecik had a big game at the plate for Wahoo, finishing with three hits and three runs driven in.
Teammate Karson Hesser also added three hits.
Four Wahoo pitchers failed to slow the Trojan offense, allowing a combined 19 base runners in six innings.
The tournament came to an end for the Reds when they were defeated 9-5 by Omaha Roncalli on Aug. 2.
Roncalli scored three runs in the first inning and added three more in the second to put the game on ice.
Wahoo rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning to get within four runs, but their rally ultimately came up short.
Trenton Barry and Hesser each finished with three hits against Roncalli and Hesser drove in a pair of runs.
The loss ended the Reds season with a record of 5-15-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.