Larson fulfills childhood dream by signing with Montana State

Wahoo- From a young age, Mya Larson of Wahoo has known that she wanted to play volleyball at the college level. Years of hard work and four stellar seasons for the Warriors later, she made that dream a reality by signing with Montana State on Nov. 10.

“It is an awesome feeling to have,” Larson said. “At a very young age, I already had dreams of playing college volleyball. I had very high goals for myself along with a support system that made sure I reached them. As I head to Montana State in the spring, I know ten year old Mya would be proud of what she has accomplished. It will be an incredible experience to be a part of not only the program but the family that is building consistently.”

While at Wahoo, Larson led the Warriors to two State Championships in 2018 and 2020 and a third-place finish in 2019. Despite not making the state tournament this year, the Warriors still finished 22-10 behind her leadership.

On top of high school volleyball, Larson also played club volleyball. In 2021 she was a member of the 2021 USAV 18 National Championship team.

When asked why she chose Montana State to play college volleyball, she stated that she fell in love with the coaching staff at the school and the area the school is located in Big Sky Country.