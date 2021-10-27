Kozisek finishes in top half at Class D State Meet

KEARNEY- In what turned out to be a beautiful day for a cross country meet, Reese Kozisek of East Butler competed well at the Class D State Cross Country Meet at the Kearney Country Club on Oct. 22. She ended up getting 64th out of 126 runners to finish just inside the top 50%.
Kozisek started off well by running a 7:04 for the first mile and was in 66th place. In mile two, she fell back two spots and was in 68th place with a time of 14:54. At the end of the race, Kozisek was able to pick up her pace a little bit and moved up to 64th place and finished in a time of 23:22.09.
Her overall mile split for the three-mile race ended up being a 7:32 for the sophomore in her first state meet, after playing volleyball a season ago.
When asked at the end of the race, what inspired her to give cross country a shot this year, she stated it was a successful track season. As a freshman, she qualified for the Class D State Meet in the 3,200 meter run.
“Last year after track I had a lot of motivation to join the cross country team in the fall,” Kozisek said. “I put a lot of time and miles in over the summer, so it was really nice to see it pay off at the state meet.”
Kozisek hopes this experience will help the East Butler girls get to state as a team next season. She also wants to use what she learned from the state meet to her advantage, in track and cross country meets in the future.
With this being Kozisek’s first time running at state, she stated the meet was very challenging. Everybody at this point is a good runner.
“With this meet, you’re around a lot of good girls who have put in a lot of time and effort,” Kozisek said. “You’re just doing your best to keep up with them.”
Winning the individual title for the second season in a row was Jordyn Arens of Crofton in a time of 19:11.50. That performance helped the Crofton girls win their 20th state title with 46 points, while Nebraska Christian finished second with 48 points.