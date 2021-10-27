Kozisek finishes in top half at Class D State Meet

KEARNEY- In what turned out to be a beautiful day for a cross country meet, Reese Kozisek of East Butler competed well at the Class D State Cross Country Meet at the Kearney Country Club on Oct. 22. She ended up getting 64th out of 126 runners to finish just inside the top 50%.

Kozisek started off well by running a 7:04 for the first mile and was in 66th place. In mile two, she fell back two spots and was in 68th place with a time of 14:54. At the end of the race, Kozisek was able to pick up her pace a little bit and moved up to 64th place and finished in a time of 23:22.09.

Her overall mile split for the three-mile race ended up being a 7:32 for the sophomore in her first state meet, after playing volleyball a season ago.

When asked at the end of the race, what inspired her to give cross country a shot this year, she stated it was a successful track season. As a freshman, she qualified for the Class D State Meet in the 3,200 meter run.

“Last year after track I had a lot of motivation to join the cross country team in the fall,” Kozisek said. “I put a lot of time and miles in over the summer, so it was really nice to see it pay off at the state meet.”