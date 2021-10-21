Kluthe has career game to end season for the Wildcats

The Cedar Bluffs Football Team played their final game of the season on the road against Elmwood-Murdock on Oct. 14. The Wildcats offense played well, but their defense couldn’t get enough stops in a 68-36 loss.

In the first quarter, the Knights put up the first 24 points of the game. It was at this point that the Zephan Kluthe scored on a six-yard run.

Another touchdown by E-M, this time on a 76-yard return for a score put the Knights up 32-6 at the end of the first.

Trailing 39-6 in the second set, Kluthe broke free for his second rushing touchdown of the game. This time he scored on a 48-yard run.

Two rushing touchdowns and a punt return for a score by E-M put the Knights up 61-12 at the break.

The Wildcats started on the comeback trail with a touchdown in the third quarter. It was Kluthe who scored his third touchdown of the game on a 45-yard run.

In the fourth quarter, Kluthe added three more touchdowns, bringing his total touchdowns in the game up to six. He scored on a 32-yard run, a three-yard run, and on a 33-yard run.

Gaining 269 yards on the ground and scoring six touchdowns was Kluthe. Samuel Blanck had 15 rushing yards and Hayden Lembke had four rushing yards.