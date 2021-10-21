Kluthe has career game to end season for the Wildcats

The Cedar Bluffs Football Team played their final game of the season on the road against Elmwood-Murdock on Oct. 14. The Wildcats offense played well, but their defense couldn’t get enough stops in a 68-36 loss.
In the first quarter, the Knights put up the first 24 points of the game. It was at this point that the Zephan Kluthe scored on a six-yard run.
Another touchdown by E-M, this time on a 76-yard return for a score put the Knights up 32-6 at the end of the first.
Trailing 39-6 in the second set, Kluthe broke free for his second rushing touchdown of the game. This time he scored on a 48-yard run.
Two rushing touchdowns and a punt return for a score by E-M put the Knights up 61-12 at the break.
The Wildcats started on the comeback trail with a touchdown in the third quarter. It was Kluthe who scored his third touchdown of the game on a 45-yard run.
In the fourth quarter, Kluthe added three more touchdowns, bringing his total touchdowns in the game up to six. He scored on a 32-yard run, a three-yard run, and on a 33-yard run.
Gaining 269 yards on the ground and scoring six touchdowns was Kluthe. Samuel Blanck had 15 rushing yards and Hayden Lembke had four rushing yards.
Brock Swartz led the Wildcats with five tackles, Moran Marten had four, and Samuel Blanck and Kluthe had three. Also earning one sack in the game was Kluthe.