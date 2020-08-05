WAHOO – For the 18th consecutive year the Kiwanis All-Star Classic baseball game will be played at Sam Crawford Field.
Not even a pandemic could stop it.
Some of the top senior legion baseball players from all across eastern Nebraska will converge on one of the top fields in the state on Aug. 8 for a nine inning all-star game at 7 p.m.
“I think it is important to play the game. These kids have had their lives turned upside down for the past four months. It’s been good to have baseball back and we are excited to be able to host the all-star game,” said All-Star Committee Chairman Todd Hornung.
Hornung has 31 players and six coaches lined up for next Saturday’s game and feels like the game can be played in a safe way for the players and the fans who come to support them.
“That is the most important thing the safety of the players, coaches and fans. If we didn’t think that we could make it safe, then we wouldn’t do it,” said Hornung.
The players are expected to check in at Sam Crawford Field at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and a team picture will be taken at 2:50 p.m.
The teams will practice from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. and prior to the annual hitting challenge that is expected to begin at 4:15 p.m.
The team dinner is going to look different this season according to Hornung. In the past a buffet style dinner was made available for the players.
“We are going to do something different. We are still working on that,” Hornung stated.
After reenergizing with some food the teams will take to the field for the nine inning All-Star Classic.
Fans are welcome to attend the game and the admission is $8 for adults and kids between the ages of 6-12 will be admitted for $4.
The concession stand will be available for those in attendance according to Hornung.
“We will have a concession stand. We need to thank WBA because they still had
a pretty good stock in there after the legion season. It doesn’t look like I will have to go shopping,” laughed Hornung.
Hornung also wanted to thank Kevin Stuhr and Wahoo Parks and Recreation for the use and maintenance of Sam Crawford Field and Wahoo Legion Coach Nick Milliken for his help with tracking down players and coaches to play in the game.
