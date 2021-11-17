Jurgensmeier ready to make jump to UNO

Wahoo- Working hard and striving to be the best are sewn into the very fabrics of Bishop Neumann High School in Wahoo. It’s that work ethic and drive that has pushed Kali Jurgensmeier to where she is at today, as a Division I Volleyball Player for the University of Nebraska-Omaha after signing with the Mavericks on Nov. 10.

“Neumann has just taught me I really need to be a leader on the court and off the court,” Jurgensmeier said. “My club program has also pushed me to work hard. You don’t get anything easy here and that mentality pushed me to where I am at today.”

Throughout her high school career, Jurgensmeier has been a leader and a record-setter for the Cavaliers Volleyball Team for three seasons. Last year as a junior, she set the school record with 67 services aces. This season she smashed the school’s record for kills in a season with 621, while also leading the state in kills per set at 6.5.

During her high school career, she led Neumann to the State Tournament three different times. She was also a USAV National Champion in the 18 division this past summer during club volleyball.

When asked why she chose UNO, it was because she likes the direction the program is moving. Currently this year the Mavericks are 18-8 and 15-1 in the Summit League.

“They’re just a super successful program and I grew up in that,” Jurgensmeier said. “The coaches made me believe that is what they are turning their program into and they always believed in me. I also have aspirations to go to medical school and UNO is definitely going to get me there.”