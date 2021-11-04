Jurgensmeier powers Neumann to the District Final

During the second, Neumann raced out to a 4-1 lead with an ace by Sladky. Kills by Bolden and Thiele increased that advantage out to 18-11.

Wahoo had a little bit of a comeback, but the Cavaliers were able to withstand and won by six.

The mood changed from joyous to somber in the gym in the third set, when Mya Larson of Wahoo would injury herself and did not return. With so many underclassmen playing, the Warriors couldn’t keep up with Neumann as they cruised to the win.

“Kali's definitely our terminator,” Brandi Sladky said. “She gets the job done! I think our setters did a good job of getting her the ball in a position where she can terminate, and our passers have been doing a good job of putting the ball up for our setters to get to and they also work hard to let our hitters know what's open and available. We've really gotten aggressive with our serving which helps us defend against attacks, and everyone stepped up offensively and got involved!”

Jurgensmeier led the Cavaliers to the finish line with 19 kills, while Thiele recorded nine, Bolden had seven, Ingwerson finished with three, Kinslee Bosak had two, and McGuigan ended with one. Dropping in three aces was Jurgensmeier, Sladky had two, and McGuigan and Lily Bolden had one.