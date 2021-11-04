Jurgensmeier powers Neumann to the District Final

Wahoo- During the C1-5 Subdistrict Volleyball Tournament at Bishop Neumann High School, the Class C-1 No. 2 Cavaliers proved why they are one of the best teams in their class by defeating Omaha Concordia and Wahoo in straight sets on Oct. 25 and 26. They defeated the Mustangs 25-20, 25-18, and 25-15, and then knocked off the Warriors 25-21, 25-18, and 25-19.
Against Concordia in the first set, Julia Ingwerson picked up a dig that set up Kali Jurgensmeier for a kill to give Neumann an 8-2 lead. Later on, the Cavaliers led 13-4 on a block by Lauren Thiele.
Later on, Thiele earned another block increasing Neumann’s lead to ten. After the Mustangs rallied at the end of the set, Kinslee Bosak earned a block to help the Cavaliers win the set by four.
It was deadlocked in the second when Jurgensmeier’s ace put Neumann ahead by one. It was tied again at 15-15 when an ace by Erin Raabe gave the Cavaliers a 16-15 advantage.
From there on, Neumann dominated the set winning nine of the last 12 points. Two of those points were kills by Caitlin McGuigan and Jurgensmeier to close the set out.
The Cavaliers used their 2-0 edge to their advantage in the third, as they raced out to a big lead. A block by Jurgensmeier put Neumann up 22-11 and then the Cavaliers won the set by ten and the match on a kill by Jurgensmeier three plays later.
“Omaha Concordia is a much better team than what their record shows and they just kept improving throughout the season,” Neumann Head Coach Brandi Sladky said. “Last week when we played them, I think we overlooked their talent a little bit and didn't take care of things on our end. I felt like on Monday we had a much more definite plan to stop or control their outsides, and we did a much better job of communicating.”
Earning 21 kills was Jurgensmeier in the match, while McGuigan, Ingwerson, Lily Bolden, and Thiele had four, and Kinslee Bosak finished with three. Finishing with five aces was Thiele, McGuigan had three, Jurgensmeier ended with two, and Sladky, Raabe, and Bolden earned one.
At the net, Thiele had two blocks while Kinslee Bosak and Jurgensmeier finished with one apiece. Defensively, Thiele paced the team with 20 assists and nine digs and Bolden had nine assists and four digs.
That win moved Neumann on to a match with Wahoo for the C1-5 Subdistrict Title. In recent years it has been the Warriors ending the Cavaliers season in Subdistricts, but this time around the roles were reversed as Neumann prevailed in straight sets.
It was tight in the first set, as Wahoo cut the lead to one on a kill by Mya Larson. Jurgensmeier answered back with a kill and an ace to put Neumann ahead 19-16.
The Warriors were never able to climb out of that hole, and as a result, the Cavaliers won by six. Finishing the set off with a kill was Jurgensmeier.
During the second, Neumann raced out to a 4-1 lead with an ace by Sladky. Kills by Bolden and Thiele increased that advantage out to 18-11.
Wahoo had a little bit of a comeback, but the Cavaliers were able to withstand and won by six.
The mood changed from joyous to somber in the gym in the third set, when Mya Larson of Wahoo would injury herself and did not return. With so many underclassmen playing, the Warriors couldn’t keep up with Neumann as they cruised to the win.
“Kali's definitely our terminator,” Brandi Sladky said. “She gets the job done! I think our setters did a good job of getting her the ball in a position where she can terminate, and our passers have been doing a good job of putting the ball up for our setters to get to and they also work hard to let our hitters know what's open and available. We've really gotten aggressive with our serving which helps us defend against attacks, and everyone stepped up offensively and got involved!”
Jurgensmeier led the Cavaliers to the finish line with 19 kills, while Thiele recorded nine, Bolden had seven, Ingwerson finished with three, Kinslee Bosak had two, and McGuigan ended with one. Dropping in three aces was Jurgensmeier, Sladky had two, and McGuigan and Lily Bolden had one.
Thiele was the team leader defensively with 16 assists and 12 digs, while Lily Bolden had 12 assists and seven digs.
Beyond the victory over their rival Tuesday, there was a great moment after the match when all the Cavalier players went over and consoled Larson at the end of Wahoo’s bench who sat with her injured leg. It just went to show that the community’s love for one another, rises above any rivalry the schools may have.