Injury bug too much to overcome for Warriors in Subdistricts

Compiling 38 assists in the match was Waido while Larson and Luben both had two. Finishing with one assist was Osmera.

With the win, Wahoo moved on to play Neumann for the Subdistrict Championship. In order to make it a fifth straight trip back to state, the Warriors would have to win the match to reach a district final.

In the first set, Larson was able to cut Neumann’s lead down to 17-16 with a kill. Another kill by Larson and a kill by Osmera kept the Cavaliers lead down to two points. In the end, it was too much Jurgensmeier as she picked up a kill to give Neumann a 25-21 set win.

After losing the first, the second did not start well for Wahoo as they trailed 4-1. Eventually, the Warriors started to creep back into the set, and after a kill by Larson and Osmera, it was 11-10 Cavaliers.

Trailing by six late, Wahoo picked up an ace from Larson. The next two points went to Neumann, and as a result, the Cavaliers won 25-18.

Early in the third, the Warriors were dealt a major blow when Larson was hurt and did not return with the score 7-5 in favor of Neumann. From there on, Wahoo struggled not having a strong presence at the net, and lost 25-19.