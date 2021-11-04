Injury bug too much to overcome for Warriors in Subdistricts

Wahoo- Injuries have been a main proponent to the Wahoo volleyball season this year. Despite losing another starter the prior week, the Warriors still managed to go 1-1 in the C1-5 Subdistrict Tournament at Bishop Neumann High School. They were able to win in four sets against Douglas County West on Oct. 25 but were then swept by C-1 No. 2 Bishop Neumann on Oct. 26.
In their first-round match, second-seeded Wahoo knew in order to beat the Falcons they had to slow down Nora Wurtz. For the most part, Wurtz was effective, but DC West struggled to get help from anybody else. As a result, the Warriors were able to knock off the Falcons 25-20, 25-20, 13-25, and 25-14.
“We had to face a lot of adversity losing our setter Tianna on Thursday with a sprained ankle,” Wahoo Head Coach Katie Reeves said. “I had five freshmen playing and they had a really tall middle we knew we were going to have to get out of system. We were for the most part able to do that and get a big block up on Wurtz.”
Wahoo also had their own weapon who could lead them to victory, it was Mya Larson and she finished with a match-high 25 kills, two blocks, and three aces. Second, on the team, was Osmera with 12 kills and Sutton had six kills and two blocks.
Taylor Luben paced the defense for Wahoo with 21 digs and Larson finished with 16 digs. Earning nine digs was Audrey Waido, Alyssa Havolick had eight, Osmera finished with five, Chloe Kasischke and Sutton had two, and Miranda Keller picked up one.
Compiling 38 assists in the match was Waido while Larson and Luben both had two. Finishing with one assist was Osmera.
With the win, Wahoo moved on to play Neumann for the Subdistrict Championship. In order to make it a fifth straight trip back to state, the Warriors would have to win the match to reach a district final.
In the first set, Larson was able to cut Neumann’s lead down to 17-16 with a kill. Another kill by Larson and a kill by Osmera kept the Cavaliers lead down to two points. In the end, it was too much Jurgensmeier as she picked up a kill to give Neumann a 25-21 set win.
After losing the first, the second did not start well for Wahoo as they trailed 4-1. Eventually, the Warriors started to creep back into the set, and after a kill by Larson and Osmera, it was 11-10 Cavaliers.
Trailing by six late, Wahoo picked up an ace from Larson. The next two points went to Neumann, and as a result, the Cavaliers won 25-18.
Early in the third, the Warriors were dealt a major blow when Larson was hurt and did not return with the score 7-5 in favor of Neumann. From there on, Wahoo struggled not having a strong presence at the net, and lost 25-19.
“They came out hot and ready to go and were super aggressive,” Reeves said. “I think in the first they caught us with some of the tip kills and our block defense wasn’t there. In that second set, I think we could have served more aggressively to get Jurgensmeier out of system.”
Leading Wahoo with a match-high 23 kills was Larson, while Osmera had seven, Sutton had three, Luben ended with two, and Waido and Kasischke had one.
Despite not having much playing time on varsity up to this match, Alyssa Havolick stepped up big with three aces. Earning one ace apiece were Sutton, Waido, and Osmera.
Waido on the defensive side of things had 31 assists and 16 digs, while Luben had 17 digs and three assists. Finishing with 12 digs in the match was Osmera.
Wahoo finishes the year with a record of 22-10 overall. Major highlights from the season for the Warriors were winning the Trailblazer Conference Tourney and winning their home invite.
It was also the final match for Larson, Sutton, Mya Emerson, and Luben. The group played a major role in the Warriors winning state a season ago and were on two other state teams as sophomores and freshmen.
“They have meant everything, I have coached this group since they were freshman, so they hold a special place in my heart,” Reeves said. “They have had such great dedication and leadership and I know this season, in particular, wasn’t easy for them, but they continued to show up to practice with a positive attitude.”