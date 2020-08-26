ADAMS – The Raymond Central softball team has the season off to a 1-3 start after four games.
The 2020 season started with a 9-2 home setback against Weeping Water on Aug. 20 in Valparaiso.
Five errors plagued the Mustangs. Weeping Water scored five runs in the third inning and added four more in the fifth.
The Mustangs finished with five base hits and scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Junior Jaci Bryce came through with two of the five hits and teammates Lizzie Potter and Calleigh Osmera both drove in runs.
Junior Rachel Potter tripled and scored a run.
Osmera started and was tagged with the loss after surrendering nine runs and eight hits in five innings of work.
The Mustangs returned to the diamond on Saturday to take part in the annual Freeman Invitational.
The tournament started with a game against South Sioux City.
The game was close throughout and in the end it was the Cardinals who pulled out the 3-1 win.
Raymond Central was limited to just three hits. Rachel Potter drove in teammate Abbie Hudson with a double in the sixth inning.
Lizzie Potter added a double against the Cardinals.
Osmera pitched a fine game, but ended up with her second loss of the season. She worked six innings and allowed just five hits and three runs while striking out seven.
Host Freeman handed the Mustangs 14-0 setback in game two.
Two Freeman pitchers no-hit Raymond Central over five innings.
Freshman Kamarin Simmons, Rachel Potter and freshman Cali Springer all pitched for Raymond Central.
The Mustangs were able to bounce back in a big way with an 8-6 four inning win over Weeping Water in the tournament finale.
RC trailed 6-5 going into the bottom of the fourth inning, before rallying for three runs to pull out the victory.
Osmera had a huge game at the plate finishing 3-for-3 with a double a triple and three RBI.
Hudson and Rachel Potter also added run scoring base hits.
Osmera earned her first win of the season on the mound while scattering seven hits and six runs over four innings of work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.