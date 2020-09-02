HOWELLS – The East Butler Tiger football team played one of the top teams in Class D-1 in the 2020 season opener on Aug. 28.
The Tigers were defeated by Howells-Dodge 48-28 in Howells last Friday.
The home team sprinted to a 32-6 first quarter lead and led the Tigers 46-6 at the half.
The Tigers lone score of the first half came on a 28-yard scoring pass from sophomore quarterback Lane Bohac to senior receiver Josh Malina. The 2-point conversion failed and the H-D lead remained 32-6.
East Butler added three more scores in the second half.
Junior Trevin Brecka scored on a 3-yard touchdown run and on a 44-yard touchdown reception from Bohac late in the third quarter.
Senior Collin Bouc added a 35-yard touchdown run in the final quarter.
Howells-Dodge rushed for 257 yards and outgained the visitors 264-182.
Three turnovers also proved costly for East Butler.
Trevin Brecka rushed for 66 yards on 13 carries and accounted for 100 yards of total offense.
Bouc rushed for 50 yards on four carries.
Bohac finished 3-of-9 through the air for 79 yards and two scores in his first career varsity start.
Trevin Brecka led the defense with 17 tackles.
Senior Dillon DeWitt added 13 stops.
Bohac and junior Kyle Heise combined for 20 stops and each recovered a fumble.
The Tigers will play at home on Friday against Exeter-Milligan-Friend.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Dwight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.