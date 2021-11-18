Hard work and determination: The Billy Hancock Story

Sioux Fall, SD-This past spring Billy Hancock of Mounty Marty College who attended high school at Wahoo had one of the best statistical seasons in the Lancer baseball programs history. For everything he accomplished on the field, he was selected as the Male Athlete of the Year for Mount Marty, the GPAC First Team, and the GPAC Conference Player of the year. All honors Hancock couldn’t have imagined in high school when he was not near the size that he is today.
“It was really cool to receive those honors,” Billy Hancock said. “Throughout high school, I was never really a big kid and I finally grew into my body when I got to college. All the hard work that I put in through the years paid off.”
In high school, Hancock was known as one of the leaders for the Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran baseball team that got to state for the first time as that particular coop in 2018. He used that experience to become one of the premier players of the GPAC last season.
He led Mounty Marty to a 29-19 finish by batting .429, with 63 hits, 16 home runs, and 53 runs batted in. In the field, he had 305 putouts, 33 assists, and a fielding percentage of 0.988, which is truly amazing at the catcher position.
“I worked a lot with the coaches to become a better hitter and to use all parts of the baseball field,” Hancock said. “It’s special to see what hard work can do. It shows, put in the time and the results will be there.”
Another big reason that Hancock stated that he has progressed so much in his game since getting to Mounty Marty is the ability to practice whenever he wants. It’s allowed him to put in a lot of work in both the cages and in the weight room.
“The coaches are always there for you no matter what,” Hancock said. “If you want the cages put down at 8 p.m. at night they will run out and put the cages down. They find time to help everybody out.”
On top of being a leader with his play, Hancock is a verbal leader for the Lancers as well. For this reason, that is why he was selected as team captain as only a sophomore last year.
“When I came into Mount Marty as a catcher, you kind of have to step into that leadership role,” Hancock said. “After my freshman year and the Covid year, I started filling into those shows a little better. As a catcher, you pretty much have to run everything and for them to have the respect they have for me, means a lot.”
Heading into this spring, Hancock is on course to graduate with his recreational management degree. In our conversation he stated, he is still unsure if 2022 will be his final season at Mount Marty or if he will return for another season.
Either way, Hancock knows he wants to go out with a bang. His goal is to continue to improve upon what he started a season ago.