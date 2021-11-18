Hard work and determination: The Billy Hancock Story

Another big reason that Hancock stated that he has progressed so much in his game since getting to Mounty Marty is the ability to practice whenever he wants. It’s allowed him to put in a lot of work in both the cages and in the weight room.

“The coaches are always there for you no matter what,” Hancock said. “If you want the cages put down at 8 p.m. at night they will run out and put the cages down. They find time to help everybody out.”

On top of being a leader with his play, Hancock is a verbal leader for the Lancers as well. For this reason, that is why he was selected as team captain as only a sophomore last year.

“When I came into Mount Marty as a catcher, you kind of have to step into that leadership role,” Hancock said. “After my freshman year and the Covid year, I started filling into those shows a little better. As a catcher, you pretty much have to run everything and for them to have the respect they have for me, means a lot.”

Heading into this spring, Hancock is on course to graduate with his recreational management degree. In our conversation he stated, he is still unsure if 2022 will be his final season at Mount Marty or if he will return for another season.