Graber earns second straight trip to Class C State Meet

Despite dealing with an injury for most of the season, Wahoo’s Josh Graber was able to qualify for the Class C State Cross Country Meet at Branched Oak Lake at the C-1 District Invite. He got 11th place overall and ran a 17:51.93.
Finishing 13 spots behind Graber in 24th was Ales Adamec and Silas Shellito got 25th. Adamec’s time was an 18:29.88 and Shellito clocked an 18:36.66.
Michael Robinson was the fourth runner for the Warriors in 31st place clocking an 18:59.12. Getting 34th was freshman Logan Kleffner crossing the line in a time of 19:11.23, and Carson Reynolds was 41st running a 19:31.98.
Leading Bishop Neumann in the race was Joey Ehrhorn in 32nd place going just under 19 minutes running a time of 18:59.48. Two spots back of him was Ben Lautenschlager in 35th clocking a 19:21.92, while David Hart got 44th running a 19:42.20, Connor Specht was 56th in a time of 21:20.15, and Jackson Johnson got 63rd running a 22:17.96.
Raymond Central’s top finisher in the boy’s race was freshman Landon Lubischer who got 28th and clocked an 18:53.20. Cole Dubas earned 43rd in a time of 19:35.26, Tavis Steele got 48th running a 20:05.82, the Mustangs fourth runner was Cameron Schultz who was 61st clocking a 21:56.33, Eli White was 66th in a time of 23:56.89, and Elijah Nacke was 67th running a 23:57.14.
As a team, Wahoo got fifth place with 88 points, Neumann was seventh with 149 points, and Raymond Central was ninth with 174 points. Milford won the district by scoring 22 points, Lincoln Christian earned second with 25 points, and Lincoln Lutheran was third with 56 points.
Wahoo’s top runner in the girl’s race was Hannah Jorgenson who was two spots away from medaling. She got 17th place in a time of 23:16.81. Four sports back of her was Esmerelda Perez in 21st clocking a 24:14.06, 27th was Cadence Bailar who ran a 24:32.62, Megan Robinson was 28th running a 24:37.65, Grace Darling was 29th crossing the line in 24:38.32, and Sam Sutton got 33rd in a time of 24:57.67.
Freshman Isabella Zelazny was the Cavaliers top finisher in 18th place in a time of 23:43.03. Finishing back in 31st was Ava Jochum clocking a 24:53.88.
Earning 19th place for the Mustangs was Sophia Shultz running a 23:54.76. Mady Ayres was Raymond Central’s only other runner, and she was 41st in a time of 26:31.72.
Getting fourth place was Wahoo with 77 points in the team standings. The district champion was Lincoln Christian with 16 points, Milford was second with 29 points, and Scotus Central Catholic was third with 62 points.
Graber will run in the Class C Boys Race at 1:30 p.m. at the State Meet. It will be on Oct. 22 at the Kearney Country Club.