Graber earns second straight trip to Class C State Meet

As a team, Wahoo got fifth place with 88 points, Neumann was seventh with 149 points, and Raymond Central was ninth with 174 points. Milford won the district by scoring 22 points, Lincoln Christian earned second with 25 points, and Lincoln Lutheran was third with 56 points.

Wahoo’s top runner in the girl’s race was Hannah Jorgenson who was two spots away from medaling. She got 17th place in a time of 23:16.81. Four sports back of her was Esmerelda Perez in 21st clocking a 24:14.06, 27th was Cadence Bailar who ran a 24:32.62, Megan Robinson was 28th running a 24:37.65, Grace Darling was 29th crossing the line in 24:38.32, and Sam Sutton got 33rd in a time of 24:57.67.

Freshman Isabella Zelazny was the Cavaliers top finisher in 18th place in a time of 23:43.03. Finishing back in 31st was Ava Jochum clocking a 24:53.88.

Earning 19th place for the Mustangs was Sophia Shultz running a 23:54.76. Mady Ayres was Raymond Central’s only other runner, and she was 41st in a time of 26:31.72.

Getting fourth place was Wahoo with 77 points in the team standings. The district champion was Lincoln Christian with 16 points, Milford was second with 29 points, and Scotus Central Catholic was third with 62 points.

Graber will run in the Class C Boys Race at 1:30 p.m. at the State Meet. It will be on Oct. 22 at the Kearney Country Club.