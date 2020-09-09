Furasek, Abler lead Cavs at meet

TECUMSEH – The Bishop Neumann cross country teams had a good morning to run on Friday when they traveled to Tecumseh for the annual Johnson County Central Invitational.
The boys team finished in sixth place at the meet and were led by junior Zane Abler. Abler finished just out of the medals in 16th place with a time of 20:02.
Junior Joey Ehrhorn also finished in the top 30 at the meet after crossing the finish line in 29th place with a time of 20:56.
Other Cavalier varsity competitors who were scored at the meet included senior Quinn Prochaska (42, 21:54), senior Ryan Raabe (45, 22:20) and junior Conner Specht (52, 23:03).
The girls squad finished fourth at the meet after teaming up for 61 team points.
Senior Alaina Furasek captured her second consecutive medal after crossing
the finish line in 12th place with a time of 23:54.
Cavaliers Danielle Blum and Maggie Ehrhorn also finished in the top 30 at the meet.
Blum finished with her best varsity performance after crossing the finish line with a time of 26:09, good enough for 20th.
Ehrhorn finished 23rd with a time of 26:36.
Other Cavalier scorers included junior Ashley Binstock (34, 28:21) and freshman Chloe Sullivan (38, 29:35).